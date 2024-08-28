MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada's (TSX: NA) Board of Directors declares a dividend of $1.10 per common share for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. This dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to common shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors also declares quarterly dividends on the following series of first preferred shares. These dividends are payable on November 15, 2024, to first preferred shareholders of record on October 7, 2024.

Series Ticker symbol (TSX) Dividend number Dividends per share 30 NA.PR.S No. 43 $0.3869375 32 NA.PR.W No. 40 $0.2399375 38 NA.PR.C No. 29 $0.4391875 40 NA.PR.E No. 27 $0.363625 42 NA.PR.G No. 25 $0.4410

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividend reinvested, free of charge, in common shares in accordance with the Bank's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-888-838-1407. Beneficial or non-registered common and preferred shareholders must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in such Plan.

