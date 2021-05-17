National Accounting Firm, MNP, Expands Presence in St. John's, Atlantic Canada

MNP and DMK Chartered Professional Accountants Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting, tax and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with DMK Chartered Professional Accountants ('DMK'), effective July 1, 2021.

Based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, DMK is led by President Doug Kirby. Founded in 1989, DMK has grown to include 10 team members, providing a wide range of professional services to organizations in diverse industries throughout the province.

MNP entered the Newfoundland and Labrador marketplace in June 2020 through mergers with two St, John's based professional service firms (White + Abbott Chartered Professional Accountants and Winsor Coombs Chartered Professional Accountants). Robert Dean, MNP's incoming Regional Managing Partner for Atlantic Canada, said that MNP has been expanding its team in St. John's ever since.

"Newfoundland and Labrador is a hub of innovation, talent, and economic development, with a huge range of industries supporting its importance to Atlantic Canada's economy," said Dean. "We've been proud to play our part in the Newfoundland and Labrador community, helping clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals. We are always looking for opportunities to further our commitment to the province and are very excited to welcome such a well-established firm in DMK – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach - into the MNP fold."

Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses must operate. DMK President, Doug Kirby, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients in this challenging environment:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in what is a historically unusual time for all organizations," said Kirby. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients across St. John's and Newfoundland and Labrador."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, technology solutions, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad. Since entering the Eastern Canada market in the summer of 2008, MNP has added more than 60 locations across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – including through its recent acquisition of several Deloitte offices - while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario Outside of the GTA. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in DMK into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Kirby says that one of the deciding factors in DMK deciding to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to me, and to my team at DMK, and so the 'fit' had to be right. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

DMK will remain at their present location for the time being and will work closely with MNP's existing teams in St. John's to provide greater resources and services to business across the province. MNP plans to move the three teams (in addition to its Insolvency business) into a shared location as soon as suitable premises can be identified.

"The pandemic has created a unique environment in which we're experiencing growing demand from businesses looking for help navigating the challenges and opportunities they're facing" added Dean. "This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Newfoundland and Labrador marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more of those organizations with their journey. We're thrilled to welcome the DMK partners and professionals into the MNP team."

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of the largest national accounting and consulting firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and public and private companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca .

SOURCE MNP LLP

For further information: Robin Ashford, Senior Director of Marketing, Eastern Canada, MNP at 416.263.6966 or [email protected]; Douglas M. Kirby, President, DMK Chartered Professional Accountant at 709.726.2555, or [email protected]

