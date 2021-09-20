National Accounting Firm, MNP, Expands Presence in Southwestern Ontario

MNP and MacAlpine and Company Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Southwestern Ontario

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting, tax and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with MacAlpine and Company, effective December 1, 2021.

Based in Woodstock, Ontario, MacAlpine and Company is led by Brock MacAlpine, who will join MNP as a partner, as part of the merger. The firm includes approximately 35 team members and provides a range of professional services to organizations throughout Oxford County and the Woodstock area.

MNP has grown rapidly across Southwestern Ontario in the last 10 years, with locations in Burlington, St. Catharines, Waterloo, Cambridge, London, Stratford, Strathroy, Arkona, Sarnia and Windsor. Jared Bourne, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Southwestern Ontario, said that the merger reflects MNP's commitment to continuing to invest in the region:

"Southwestern Ontario is a prosperous and diverse economy with many vibrant communities stretching across a wide geography," said Bourne. "We initially entered the region with just a handful of offices but have constantly looked for opportunities to further our commitment to the area and are delighted to add MacAlpine and Company – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the fast-growing MNP fold. Like MNP, MacAlpine and Company helps clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals; We're excited to be joining forces at a time when we believe we can help businesses across the region to navigate in an uncertain environment."

Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses operate. MacAlpine says the merger will strengthen his team's ability to support their clients against this challenging backdrop:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways to help our clients face both the challenges and opportunities created by this historically unusual environment," said MacAlpine. "MNP has terrific experience in all of the areas we work in, and their team's expertise will complement and enhance our current service offerings, while bringing greater bench strength to service our clients across Oxford County and the Woodstock area."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, technology solutions, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad. Since entering the Eastern Canada market in the summer of 2008, MNP has added more than 60 locations across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – including through its recent acquisition of several former Deloitte offices - while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario Outside of the GTA. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in MacAlpine and Company into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

MacAlpine emphasized that one of the deciding factors in his decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in," added MacAlpine. "This is something that is very important to me ; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right. I couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

MacAlpine and his team will remain at their present location and work closely with MNP's existing teams to provide greater resources and services to business across the region.

"The pandemic has created a unique environment in which we're experiencing growing demand from businesses looking for help navigating the challenges and opportunities they're facing," added Bourne. "This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Southwestern Ontario marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more of those organizations with their journey. We're thrilled to welcome Brock and the MacAlpine and Company professionals into the MNP team."

For further information: Robin Ashford, Senior Director of Marketing, Eastern Canada, MNP at 416.263.6966 or [email protected]; Brock MacAlpine, MacAlpine and Company, at 519.537.2371, or [email protected]

