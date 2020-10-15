National Accounting Firm MNP Bolsters Presence in South Central Ontario

MNP Joins Forces with Firms in St. Catharines and Burlington to Benefit South Central Ontario Marketplace with Greater Resources and Enhanced Services

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it will merge with two South Central Ontario-based professional services firms; Furtney Crysler (effective November 1, 2020) and PJ Partners (effective December 1, 2020).

The partners from both Furtney Crysler and PJ Partners – Drew Furtney and Bill Crysler (Furtney Crysler), and Jim Prapavessis and Frank Jasek (PJ Partners) – say they are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its growing presence and commitment to the marketplace in South Central Ontario.

MNP entered the South Central Ontario market in 2013 through a merger with Burlington firm, Wade Group Professional Services. Since then, the firm has expanded with offices in St. Catherines, Cambridge and Waterloo. Bill Sloper, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for South Central Ontario, said that the mergers with Furtney Crysler and PJ Partners further demonstrate MNP's commitment to supporting the success of organizations across the region.

"South Central Ontario is a fantastic part of the country to live and work, with a diverse range of industries supporting its continued growth; including agriculture, real estate and construction, professionals, food and beverage, manufacturing, government, and tourism," said Sloper. "We've been proud to work with and support organizations in all of these areas in recent years and these mergers represent our faith in the opportunities that exist for continued growth right across the region."

St. Catherines based Furtney Crysler was founded in 2014 by partners Drew Furtney and Bill Crysler. The firm puts its success down to its commitment to clients and the quality of service it provides. The partners believe the merger will strengthen their ability to help clients achieve their goals in a challenging environment.

"Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses must operate," said Crysler. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and we were incredibly attracted to how that will enable us to provide even greater value to our clients. This is an historically unusual time for all organizations and we're absolutely committed to helping our clients stay competitive, overcome current business and industry challenges, and find opportunities to emerge stronger in the longer-term."

"We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how two firms can come together to give our clients the edge they need," added Furtney. "By joining MNP we will add more resources and specialized services, which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Burlington-based PJ Partners was founded in 1993 by partners Jim Prapavessis and Frank Jasek. Their organization's values are built on the belief that every relationship must be treated as a partnership, and so they were delighted to find a likeminded firm in MNP. Prapavessis says that one of the deciding factors in PJ Partners deciding to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to building relationships and supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to us, and to our people, and so the 'fit' had to be right."

"We knew joining MNP would be good for our clients and our team and we are very excited about the future," added Jasek. "When Jim and I spoke about it we just felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 80 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting expertise, MNP delivers a diverse range of advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, technology solutions, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Not only is MNP the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, it has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses at home and abroad. Since entering the Ontario market in the summer of 2008, MNP has grown to 30 locations in Eastern Canada, while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," adds Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario outside of the GTA. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome not just one, but two very well-respected practices in Furtney Crysler and PJ Partners into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Furtney Crysler will move in with MNP's St. Catherines team, while PJ Partners will relocate to MNP's office in Burlington, as the firms seek to integrate as seamlessly as possible.

"This merger is truly a win-win for all of our firms and for the South Central Ontario marketplace," says Sloper. "By expanding our skills and experiences across the region we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed. We are thrilled to have found the perfect firms to join forces with in Furtney Crysler and PJ Partners - two firms that share our values and are focused on putting clients first."

