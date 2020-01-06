National Accounting Firm MNP Bolsters Presence in Kingston

Local Accounting Firm and MNP Join Forces to Benefit Marketplace with Greater Resources and Enhanced Services

CALGARY, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - MNP, Canada's fifth-largest national accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has merged in a large Kingston-based professional services firm, effective January 1, 2020. The Kingston firm's partners – Lennox Rowsell, Karen Sands and Brent Wilson - say they are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its growing presence and commitment to the marketplace in Kingston and Eastern Ontario.

MNP entered the Kingston marketplace in November 2018 through a merger with another local firm (Collins Blay). Mike Dimitriou, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Eastern Ontario, explained that MNP is delighted to build on its presence in the Kingston area, both from a regional standpoint and in terms of MNP's strategic plans for expansion across Eastern Ontario:

"Kingston offers a stable and diverse economy that is particularly strong in the agriculture, private enterprise, healthcare, post-secondary education, and tourism sectors; all of which MNP is already intimately serving," says Dimitriou. "We've been delighted to be a part of the Kingston community in the last year and, as we continue to grow our firm to serve the needs of this thriving region, we are excited to welcome a well-established accounting firm that shares our values and client-centric approach."

Changing and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way businesses must operate. As a result, Rowsell says his firm was looking at new ways to help their clients achieve their goals:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings. We believe that joining them is a perfect example of how two firms can come together to give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges. By joining MNP we can add more national resources, more specialized services, and a range of experiences, all of which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 80 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting expertise, MNP delivers a diverse range of advisory services, including consulting, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, succession planning, insolvency and restructuring, investigative and forensic accounting, technology solutions and cyber security, cross-border taxation and much more.

Not only is MNP the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, it has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses at home and abroad. Since entering the Ontario market in the summer of 2008, MNP has grown to more than 25 locations in Eastern Canada, while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"To maintain our culture, we have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our family," adds Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for Ontario and Quebec "We are known across Canada's agricultural communities as being one of the most trusted accounting and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome Lennox and his team into our Kingston practice. Both our firms' cultures and values are well-aligned and we share the same entrepreneurial approach to doing business."

Rowsell says one of the deciding factors in deciding to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. We knew joining MNP would be a good fit for our clients and our team and we are excited about the future. To join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus is truly a unique and exceptional opportunity.

"We are excited to build on the strong presence MNP has built servicing clients in Kingston and Eastern Ontario and are looking forward to helping more businesses in the area reach their full potential."

The new team of 27 will remain at their present location at 1473 John Counter Blvd for the time being and will work closely with MNP's existing team which is based at 27 Princess St.

"This merger is truly a win-win for both our firms and the Kingston and area marketplace," says Dimitriou. "As the largest firm in the Kingston market we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed. We are thrilled to have found the perfect firm to join forces with - one that puts clients first."

MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. We proudly serve and respond to the needs of our clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

