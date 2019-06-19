National Access Cannabis Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or "the Company") (TSXV: META), Canada's largest cannabis retailer according to provincial licensing statistics, today announced that it has filed and received a receipt for a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

"Growing our industry leading footprint from a portfolio of 28 stores to 110 stores by the end of calendar 2020 will require growth capital," said Mark Goliger, CEO of NAC. "The base shelf will provide our Company with maximum flexibility to access capital in the future in order to execute on our strategic growth initiatives."

The Base Shelf, when made final, will enable offerings of up to $200 million of common shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, units, and debt securities, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") at any time during the 25-month period that the final base shelf prospectus is effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

If any Securities are offered in the future, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of the offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

About National Access Cannabis Corp.

NAC is Canada's largest recreational cannabis retailer by provincial store count. With a portfolio of 28 retail locations nationwide, NAC is the leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores and NAC Medical's cannabis clinics and pharmacy partnerships, NAC enables the public and registered patients to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. NAC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

