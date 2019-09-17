National Access Cannabis Corp. to Participate at the Eight Capital & Cassels Global Cannabis Conference on Thursday September 19, 2019 and Announces Change to Management Team

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or "the Company") (TSXV: META), today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a panel at the Eight Capital & Cassels Global Cannabis Conference being held on September 19, 2019, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto.

Panel details are as follows:

Presenter: Mark Goliger, Chief Executive Officer Panel Title: Delivering the Customer Experience Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019 Time: 11:00-11:30 AM EST Location: Shangri-La Hotel Toronto; Queen's Park Ballroom

Representatives of the Company would be pleased to meet with institutional investors throughout the duration of the conference.

Change to Management Team

NAC today also announced that Lori Bailey, Senior Vice-President of Retail, is no longer with the Company.

About National Access Cannabis Corp.

NAC is Canada's largest recreational cannabis retailer1. With a portfolio of 35 licensed retail locations nationwide, NAC is the leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores and NAC Medical's cannabis clinics and pharmacy partnerships, NAC enables the public and registered patients to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. NAC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

1Canaccord Genuity, Canadian Cannabis Report, July 17, 2019

For further information: National Access Cannabis: Mark Goliger, Chief Executive Officer, National Access Cannabis, Tel: 647-689-6382, corporate@nationalaccesscannabis.com; Investor Relations: Emily Gibbs, LodeRock Advisors Inc., Tel: 416-546-8775, emily.gibbs@loderockadvisors.com; Media Inquiries: Jessica Patriquin, Tel: 416-640-5525 x 230, Cell: 416-995-8496, jessicap@wearemaverick.com