National Access Cannabis Corp. Continues Growth by Announcing Licences to Open Two New Retail Cannabis Stores in Alberta for a Total of 30 Licensed Retail Stores Across Canada

NAC continues to execute on its business plan to have 40 stores operating by the end of calendar 2019, and 110 by the end of calendar 2020.

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or the "Company") (TSXV: META), Canada's largest cannabis retailer according to provincial licensing statistics, today announced it has received two additional licences from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (the "AGLC") to open cannabis retail stores in Alberta. The retail stores will be located in the cities of Calgary and Airdrie. The announcement comes following the previously released news that the AGLC has lifted the moratorium on new cannabis retail licences.

The new retail locations are listed below:

NewLeaf Cannabis - Castleridge

144-55 Castleridge Boulevard NE, Calgary, Alberta

NewLeaf Cannabis - Airdrie

Unit 101, 400 Main Street N, Airdrie, Alberta

"We continue our rapid growth in Alberta," said Mark Goliger, CEO of NAC. "With two new licences quickly following the three new licences announced on June 18th, we continue to expand our private cannabis retailing footprint in Alberta and across Canada."

NAC is the national leader in retail cannabis. Currently operating in three provinces, NAC has applied for licences in British Columbia and plans to make applications for licences in Ontario once licensing opens up to more private retailers. NAC's experienced team of retail industry professionals is focused on achieving its business plan of having 40 operating stores by the end of calendar 2019, and 110 operating stores by the end of calendar 2020.

About National Access Cannabis Corp.

NAC is Canada's largest recreational cannabis retailer by provincial store count. With a portfolio of 30 licensed retail locations nationwide, NAC is the leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores and NAC Medical's cannabis clinics and pharmacy partnerships, NAC enables the public and registered patients to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. NAC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the number of NAC cannabis retail stores expected to open and/or become licensed, the opening dates for NAC cannabis retail stores, the location of NAC's cannabis retail stores and plans to make applications for licences in Ontario once licensing opens up to more private retailers. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments, including the number of NAC cannabis retail stores expected to open, may differ materially from those that are currently contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, risks relating to the AGLC reinstating its moratorium, the ability to obtain or maintain licences to retail cannabis products; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis including Ontario opening up licensing to more private retailers; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; timing and completion of construction of the Company's retail locations; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the competitive conditions of the cannabis industry; the competitive and business strategies of the Company; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; and the recreational and medical cannabis industry in Canada generally. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

