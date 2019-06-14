National Access Cannabis Corp. Announces Filing of Amended Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or "the Company") (TSXV: META), announces that it has amended and re-filed its unaudited reviewed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings") for the interim period ended February 28, 2019. The Filings have been amended to revise the accounting treatment for:

(i) The acquisition of The Green Company Ltd. The effect of the amendments to the Filings was to adjust the allocation of the purchase price to different categories on the balance sheet to what was initially reported. (ii) Convertible Debenture (Note 11). The effect of the amendments to the Filings was to adjust the allocation of the value of the convertible debenture between debt and equity to what was initially reported.

About National Access Cannabis Corp.

NAC is Canada's largest recreational cannabis retailer. With 25 retail locations nationwide, NAC is the leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores and NAC Medical's cannabis clinics and pharmacy partnerships, NAC enables the public and registered patients to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. NAC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

