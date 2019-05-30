National Access Cannabis Corp. Announces Conversion of $9 Million Term Loan with Opaskwayak Cree Nation to Open Line of Credit

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or the "Company") (TSXV: META), Canada's largest private cannabis retailer, today announced that it has converted its CAD$9,000,000 term loan with Opaskwayak Cree Nation, having a maturity date of June 14, 2019, into an open line of credit.

"This arrangement provides NAC with additional flexibility to focus on the continued build-out of recreational cannabis retail locations across Canada throughout 2019," said Mark Goliger, CEO of National Access Cannabis. "As the national leader in recreational cannabis retailing, we have a bold vision to maintain that lead across Canada. We're focused on achieving our business plan of having 40 operating stores by the end of calendar 2019, and 110 operating stores by the end of calendar 2020. Once again, as one of our key shareholders, the Opaskwayak Cree Nation has supported us by providing the capital necessary to fund our aggressive growth."

The line of credit carries an interest rate of ten per cent per annum.

About National Access Cannabis Corp.

NAC is Canada's largest recreational cannabis retailer. With 25 retail locations nationwide, NAC is the leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores and National Access Cannabis Medical™ cannabis clinics and pharmacy partnerships, NAC enables the public and registered patients to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. NAC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

