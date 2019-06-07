Nass Valley Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Trading Symbols

CSE: NVG

Deutsche Borse, Frankfurt: 3NVN

Germany: WKN A1JVHM/

ISIN CA6315202029

www.nassvalleygateway.com



VANCOUVER, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley") wishes to announce the appointment of international film star Armand Assante to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director and as member to the Audit Committee pending approval of his Personal Information Form (PIF). Besides Mr. Assante's fine acting career that includes Emmy awards, Golden Globe nominations and a Lifetime Achievement Award, few know of his work in philanthropy, agriculture, the cosmetics industry and outdoor initiatives.

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. John Peter Affenita commented: "I am pleased to announce the new appointment of Mr. Assante. He truly is a remarkable gentleman. I am sure Mr. Assante will bring the same passion and vigor to the Board as he has for his Landmine Survivor Network or his Berkshire farm growing trees, agriculture business, raising bulls, horses and champion German Shepherds. I have no doubt Mr. Assante's contributions will be beneficial to Nass Valley."

Nass Valley also wishes to announce the immediate appointment of Michael Semler to the Board and Audit Committee.

The Company's President and CEO Mr. John Peter Affcnita commented:" Mr. Semler is doing a fine job as CFO and his appointment to the Audit Committee shows his continued commitment to the company's governance". With the Company's development of its CBD business management began several weeks ago an aggressive search for high quality individuals to lead Nass Valley in this growing industry segment. This search has narrowed down and the Company is looking forward to an announcement shortly of the appointment of new Board members to fill the vacancies.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG"; Frankfurt: "3NVN") is a diversified healthcare company which is focused to further expand the business of its acquired subsidiary Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. ("PTI") which was established in 1988. The Company is increasing its marketing of durable medical equipment products (DME-Business) on a national level, to encompass all states of the USA and other areas of North America and is aggressively developing the marketing, production and vertical integration of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") content for internal use including CBD infused skin, bath, and body care products of its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Bioceuticals Limited ("ABL").

PTI is licensed to supply its products also to Medicare patients in the US and has established, over its more than 25 -year history, a database of more than 200,000 patients, located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, who were seeking wellness from pain relief.

Through its subsidiary ABL, Nass Valley is determined to expand upon this pain relief concept tof its ABL-Business and to aggressively focus on the hemp-based CBD marketplace with a global market of $3.1 billion (New Frontier Data) and expand its current New Jersey operations internationally.

For further information: John Affenita, President & CEO; ph: +1 (516) 680-0433

