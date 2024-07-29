NARS CELEBRATES ITS MOST LUXURIOUS LIP LAUNCH YET WITH THREE MODERN-DAY ICONS

Introducing Ciara, Pom Klementieff, and Camila Morrone for NARS New Explicit Lipstick

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- It all began with 12 lipsticks in 1994. Now, 30 years later, NARS debuts Explicit Lipstick. Unmistakably luxurious, refillable, and ahead-of-the-curve in color, Explicit Lipstick pays homage to the formula that started it all, optimized for today's generation. This campaign marks a significant milestone for the brand, unveiling our Global Ambassadors, Ciara, Pom Klementieff, and Camila Morrone – three modern-day provocateurs embraced by NARS for the first time, heralding an era of sophistication and unconventional beauty.

"For me, it's always been lipstick. I started with 12 uncompromising colors to give women confidence, and we're still rewriting all the beauty rules today. Here's to thirty years, and the Explicit content that's still to come." – François Nars, Founder & Creative Director.

Each Explicit Global Ambassador embodies François Nars' thirty-year commitment to rule-breaking, character-building beauty: Ciara, the captivating performer; Pom, the thrill-seeking rebel; Camila, the style chameleon. They are three parts of the same whole—an expression that evokes classic glamour and polished confidence with an uncanny ability to incite seduction. Luscious, unashamed, intentional.

MEET THE GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADORS

CIARA

Artist. Entrepreneur. Mother. Icon. Ciara has been captivating audiences with her bold performances since her debut in the music scene, electrifying stages with her powerful energy. Over her 20-year career, she has sold more than 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide. Her recent hit, "How We Roll," topped the charts last summer. In 2023, she made her film debut as Nettie in the Oscar-nominated movie, "The Color Purple." Fueled by her entrepreneurial drive, Ciara has led successful ventures in spirits, beauty, fashion, and entertainment, always seeking new opportunities for growth and expansion. Dynamic and ever evolving, she has always used makeup as an extension of her creativity and self-expression possessing an undeniable allure that François Nars has always considered essential for evoking desire.

POM KLEMENTIEFF

François Nars has never believed in conventional beauty, and Blockbuster leading actress, Pom Klementieff paints a character-filled portrait with every risk she takes—whether it's portraying a cowgirl, skydiving, or performing cinematic action sequences in movies. Most recently seen on-screen for her daring roles in global film franchises like 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Mission: Impossible,' Pom continues to push boundaries in her craft. Pom is a rebel and an adventure-seeker, she is as punk as she is polished, embodying the dualities that are core to NARS' daring commitment to doing things differently.

CAMILA MORRONE

With her captivating presence and unwavering talent, Camila Morrone emerges as a modern-day powerhouse, seamlessly blending camera-ready charm with big-screen integrity. Coming off the heels of a stunning success short series, 'Daisy Jones and the Six,' Camila celebrated her first Emmy nomination in 2023. As an accomplished actress and frequent red-carpet stunner, celebrated for her poised sophistication, she embodies the timeless allure that François Nars has always cherished. She maintains an air of mystery, showcasing confidence as she takes the wheel and drives her career forward.

THE PRODUCT

Undeniable—and refillable—ahead-of-the-curve color, thirty years in the making. A new, precision-tip bullet glides on for sculpted sophistication with a single swipe, while our Rosehip Seed Oil- and Hyaluronic Acid-spiked Luxe Comfort Complex hugs lips for lightweight, medium-to-full creamy coverage in 36 fearless shades. Inspired by the formula that started it all, optimized for the now generation.

THE CAMPAIGN

Daringly dynamic. Direct, but never obvious. Our three Explicit muses don't hold back. The edgiest side of Explicit lies in its playfully provocative shade names, and the film builds upon these personas with our icons playing each part. Deep in thought at the chateau, Pom Klementieff embodies the role of shade RENDEZ-VOUS 805. As she dangerously checks the pristine application of her lipstick on a knife's edge, we imagine a love affair gone astray—and our curiosity is perhaps confirmed as she burns an apology letter from her former flame. Ciara gets into character wearing shade UNAUTHORIZED 863 as she turns up the volume, and doesn't care who hears it. Never one to shy away from rule-breaking beats and risk-taking playlists, she expertly sets the mood with music, wherever she goes. Camila Morrone encapsulates shade LIAISON 821 with effortless appeal. She applies the sultry tan rose in the mirror before heading to her getaway car, ready to go to (or away from) an illicit romance. Part of Explicit's magnetism lies in its mystique. Our Explicit women reveal what they want, when they want. You can ask, but she may never tell.

Explicit Lipstick is available beginning July 29th at 9AM EST

ABOUT NARS COSMETICS

MODERN. AUDACIOUS. ICONIC.

Makeup Artist. Photographer. Iconoclast.

Creative visionary François Nars launched NARS Cosmetics with 12 lipsticks in 1994, inspiring self-expression, creativity, and artistry with uncompromising pigment purity and imaginative color. NARS' boundary-pushing approach manifests from audacious products to daring stories and striking campaigns—bringing high-style, impressive creativity and forward thinking to beauty. With every product, endless opportunities for expression: "Don't hold back. Be bold. It encourages others to do the same."

