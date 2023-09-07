Nanoprecise Announces World's First Light Energy Harvesting Predictive Maintenance Sensor

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp, is excited to announce the launch of the world's first, Zone 0 compliant* light energy harvesting sensor, MachineDoctor™ LUX. As a pioneer in predictive maintenance solutions, Nanoprecise continues to push the boundaries of innovation while embracing sustainability. MachineDoctor LUX's launch showcases the company's dedication to shaping a more efficient and eco-conscious future for industrial monitoring.

This state-of-the-art cellular sensor not only ushers in a new era of efficiency and precision but also addresses the pressing need for sustainable solutions. Designed to function seamlessly in both indoor and outdoor settings, the MachineDoctor LUX sensor draws power from available ambient light sources, eliminating the inconvenience of battery replacements often faced in the field, while reducing the sensor's overall environmental footprint.

The sensor's Smart Power Management combines light energy harvesting via self-contained solar panels, with a long life Lithium-Ion battery to ensure uninterrupted data collection even in variable to low-light conditions. Because of this proprietary dual power system, the MachineDoctor LUX is self-sustainable, boasting a lifespan of up to 10 years.

"We are thrilled to reveal the world's first 6-in-1, e-sim, light harvesting condition monitoring sensor, as a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability," stated Sunil Vedula, Founder & CEO at Nanoprecise Sci Corp. "By offering a solution that operates off ambient light, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency, but also supporting our customers and partners in their efforts towards a greener future."

The versatility of the Zone 0 compliant* sensor extends beyond its energy efficiency. With cellular connectivity via e-sim and a non-intrusive installation process, the sensor is an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. From indoor facilities to outdoor installations, the patent pending MachineDoctor LUX sensor empowers businesses to access real-time data insights without the limitations of battery dependency.

* Certification is pending and expected in late 2023

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an automated AI-based predictive maintenance solution provider that facilitates early detection of even small changes in machine operations well before they impact production or cause downtime. Nanoprecise specializes in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and IIoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants. Nanoprecise is defining the industry's service standard for the monitoring & analytics of all types of industrial machines, through their leading energy efficiency & health analytics platform for industrial assets. They work with companies across various sectors to help drive their Industry 4.0 journey.

