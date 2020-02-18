Nanalysis Wins 'Best New Analytical Product' at Top Nanotechnology Exhibition in Japan

The growing suite of Nanalysis products targets large global markets such as pharmaceuticals, materials, chemicals, food quality and authenticity, law enforcement, and energy, which are pursuing industry 4.0 solutions such as Nanalysis provides.

Dr. Susanne Riegel, Director of Marketing, stated "We're very pleased to be awarded 'Nano Analytics Award' for our compact NMR tools at this prestigious nanotechnology show. For decades NMR Spectroscopy has been underrepresented in industry regardless of the potential benefits it could provide. The size, cost and maintenance requirements of traditional NMR instruments have largely limited adoption of this technique within industry. It is exciting to see this shift in the market, where using compact NMR tools, experts and industry leaders can begin to solve problems and bring NMR to bear on applications, like materials analysis and polymerization process optimization, where it provides significant value.

"Nanalysis has been working with partners for over five years in many industries to validate the benefits of using NMR to optimize manufacturing processes to increase yields, reduce waste, improve safety, and reduce facility downtime. The company's devices provide quantitative, information rich data when compared with traditional analytical techniques and can increase key performance metrics in many cases. A recent scientific paper written by Thompson et al. out of the Heriot-Watt University highlights a 64-fold productivity increase in their polymer production process by integrating a Nanalysis device."

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific added, "We've been working with a number of experts from around the world and we're excited about the growing potential for our products. Our strategy is to drive organic growth in our existing markets, develop new vertical market opportunities, and build the business through strategic acquisitions. We will continue to share exciting milestones relating to these initiatives publicly as we continue to execute our business plan so that our investors can understand the short-, medium-, and long-term financial opportunities that lay ahead."

About Nanotech 2020

Established in 2001, Nanotech is hosted at Tokyo Big Site in Tokyo Japan and represents one of the largest materials sciences and technology exhibition and conference in the world. This international conference highlights the latest in materials, optoelectronics and nanofabrication to around 50,000 attendees, through leading-edge talks and an exhibition with more than 500 companies represented.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI'. The company's business is what we term "MRI for industry": it develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first fully featured portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, and the company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it will begin selling a 100MHz device in early 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

