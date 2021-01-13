Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Signs Strategic OEM Partnership for Magnetic Resonance Electronics Sales

Rémy Schimpf , Senior VP Sales states "The deal includes an initial payment of roughly $1 million, and a further $2 million in milestone payments over the next three years. In addition, there is the strong potential for revenue through OEM sales in subsequent years an order of magnitude larger. Nanalysis retains the ownership of intellectual property and has ingredient branding rights. Although this partner cannot be named at this time for competition reasons, the partner has tremendous experience and a successful track record in commercial magnetic resonance systems.

"This partnership includes our Cameleon4 electronics technology platform along with our next gen application software, specifically developed for areas such as molecular imaging, MRI physics, and virology. The Cameleon4 is also used in our benchtop NMR, high-field NMR, and MRI products, Our OEM licensing partner will combine our electronics and software technologies with several other hardware and software modules to produce a novel, integrated solution for new and existing magnetic resonance life science markets globally."

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific adds, "We continue to leverage the technology we acquired to generate short term revenue, medium term market opportunities, and achieve our long-term vision. We are working with quality partners who have a proven track record and complementary visions for the future of MRI and NMR.

"MRI and NMR machines should not be large, cumbersome, and cost prohibitive. They should not consume massive amounts of expensive liquid helium nor require a special room with re-enforced floors. These devices need to be more accessible and should not run on cryptic software that only PhD experts can use. We share a vision with our partners, where MRI and NMR devices are AI-driven, cryogen-free solutions with software intuitive enough to provide the simplicity users want, and yet still able to solve highly complex problems. All of this should be available at affordable prices. Our vision for NMR and MRI is like that of computers: We see them evolving from large immobile machines, requiring specialized operators, towards small devices that sit on a desktop or in a mobile lab, or wherever the point of need happens to be, and access data on the cloud to provide optimal, real-time solutions.

"This partnership is another example of our company leveraging the commonalities between MRI and NMR. I am incredibly proud of our team in Strasbourg, which is leading this area of innovation for our company."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its cutting edge 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. Its spectrometers are used by chemical professionals spanning industries, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, chemical mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company electronic boards and software used to drive MRI equipment in pre-clinical configurations and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems.

