Nanalysis Announces Board Transition and Appointment of Three New Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company", TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR spectrometers and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Ladd, Werner Maas, and Steve Feick to its Board of Directors effective May 1, 2026.

Mr. Ladd is an experienced technology executive and former Chief Executive Officer of NovAtel Inc., a Nasdaq-listed GPS technology company acquired by Hexagon AB. He has a track record of scaling global technology businesses and brings extensive experience in capital markets, corporate governance, and strategic execution within advanced technology companies. He currently serves on the following boards: Takemetoit Inc., AgriRobot, Litus Inc., and is an advisor at Tall Grass Ventures. Mr. Ladd earned a bachelor's degree with distinction in engineering and is a member of Tau Beta Pi National Engineering Honor Society.

Dr. Maas is a senior executive in the analytical instrumentation sector, having previously served as President of Bruker BioSpin Corporation and currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Lab Automation. He brings deep expertise in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technologies, as well as global sales, marketing, and commercialization of scientific instrumentation. Dr. Maas holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Radboud University in The Netherlands, as well as several executive management designations from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Mr. Feick is President of Manvest Inc., part of the Mancal Group. He has a track record of developing and growing a portfolio of investments in agriculture, finance, supply chain, infrastructure technology, energy efficiency, and data analytics. As a former entrepreneur, he ensures that his operational and investor experience elevates the growth of the portfolio. He is an experienced investor and brings expertise in capital allocation, governance, and long-term strategic planning across private and public market investments. Mr. Feick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Queen's University.

In connection with these appointments, Martin Burian and Jennifer Stubbs will be stepping down from the Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Burian and Ms. Stubbs for their contributions and service and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Martin and Jennifer for their contributions to Nanalysis and dedicated service to the Company and wish them continued success in their future endeavours." said Sean Krakiwsky, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to welcome Jonathan, Werner, and Steve. Their collective experience across instrumentation, global commercialization, and capital allocation will support the Company as we focus on scaling our core NMR platform and executing on our services growth strategy."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Contacts: Jake Bouma, JT Pacific Capital Partners Corp., 604-317-3936, [email protected]