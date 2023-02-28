Nanalysis Announces Appointment of Randall McRae as CFO

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company",TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces the appointment of Randall McRae to Chief Financial Officer.

"Randall has done an outstanding job since stepping into the interim role over seven months ago," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis."Randall's energy and entrepreneurial spirt have fit in well at Nanalysis and he is leading initiatives that will help promote and support our growth over the coming years."

Randall McRae, CPA, CA, formerly the interim CFO, joined Nanalysis from MNP LLP, where he was a Senior Tax Manager and has over fifteen years experience working in public and private companies, both as a public practice accountant with large, medium and boutique firms and as an internal accountant working both within and leading finance teams. Previously, Mr. McRae was a Co-Founder and Partner of McRally LLP, a Calgary based cloud accounting firm that specializes in financial, tax, and strategic advisory services to high growth business clients using technology based and people driven solutions. As one of two founding partners, Randall helped grow McRally LLP from inception to over 100 active clients. Randall has experience in many industries including technology and automation, energy services, construction, and oil and gas. Randall is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis began selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device is the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market. Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the Company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems and services for security applications. Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

