NameSilo Technologies' Subsidiary NameSilo LLC Acquires CommerceHQ and Launches Drag & Drop Website Builder with Ecommerce Capability

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), NameSilo LLC, a leading domain registrar and internet solutions company under NameSilo Technologies, announced today the acquisition and integration into the NameSilo.com product offering of CommerceHQ, an advanced website builder with integrated ecommerce capability.

The acquisition brings a modern, full-featured drag & drop, ecommerce enabled, website builder into the NameSilo ecosystem. Following the purchase, the CommerceHQ platform has been fully integrated into the NameSilo.com purchase flow, enabling customers to seamlessly build and launch professional websites alongside their domain registrations.

As part of the integration, NameSilo has introduced new bundled offerings that combine domain + website + email into one streamlined package at a discounted price. Customers now have the flexibility to choose between:

Self-Serve : An intuitive, do-it-yourself website builder for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

: An intuitive, do-it-yourself website builder for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Do-It-For-Me: A concierge-style service where NameSilo experts build and customize websites on behalf of customers.

"This acquisition expands NameSilo's mission to provide simple, affordable, and powerful online solutions," said Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameSilo LLC. "By combining domain registration, professional email, and a world-class website builder with ecommerce capability, we're giving our customers everything they need to establish and grow their online presence in one place."

The new integrated product is now available to all NameSilo.com customers. For more information, visit www.namesilo.com.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 5.8 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

