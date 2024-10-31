NameSilo Technologies Corp: Portfolio Company Ola Media Secures Strategic Investor

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), the holding company and majority owner of Namesilo LLC, one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Ola Media Innovations Inc ("OLA") secured a $1.6M strategic investment from Plaza Capital, a boutique firm focused on investing in growth companies.

With a vast network of touch screens deployed in ride-share vehicles (including Uber & Didi) across five major markets in Mexico (Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, Estado de Mexico and Puebla), OLA has quickly become a leading advertisement platform that provides major international brands with industry leading client engagement statistics.

OLA's current repeat clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Coca Cola, Heineken Group, HBO Max, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's and Netflix, along with strategic content partners including Spotify, Snapchat, Fever, Business Insider and many others.

OLA recently initiated a financial audit ahead of a planned public listing in Canada.

David Lamadrid, COO and Co-Founder of OLA states "This new partnership with Plaza Capital brings with it not just the capital we require to fully execute our business plan over the coming quarters leading up to our public listing, but also crucial hands-on advice, the wealth of their experience working with developing companies, and a considerable network. We are grateful for their confidence and look forward to working closely with Plaza Capital to ensure OLA's success."

Sruli Weinreb, Managing Partner of Plaza Capital added "We have been following OLA's progress since its inception and continue to be highly impressed with management's operational execution. We are excited to now be a part of their journey as well."

Cancellation of Shares

Namesilo Technologies also wishes to advise that it has canceled 850,000 shares that were purchased through its normal course issuer bid.

About Plaza Capital

Plaza Capital is a boutique firm focused on investing in growth companies. At Plaza Capital, we leverage our capital markets expertise to deploy principal capital and serve as hands-on advisors to our portfolio companies.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 4.77 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

