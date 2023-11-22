NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces Q3 2023 Results

Record Quarterly Revenues

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights of the Company:

The Company experienced financial results in fiscal Q3 2023 as set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

Record Revenues of $12,454,667 for Q3 2023 as compared to $11,569,000 in Q3 2022, an increase of 7.7%. The increase in revenues for Q3 2023 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, and from the sale of ancillary services.

for Q3 2023 compared to in Q3 2022. Net loss of $103,394 in Q3 2023 compared to net income of $716,496 in Q3 2022. The net loss is primarily due to a loss on investments of $693,543 .

as of , vs at 2023. Funded two early stage companies: Erebus Capital Corp. (doing business as Ola Media) and Alchemy Labs Inc.

NameSilo LLC ("NameSilo") has grown to over 4.75 million active domains under management and customers in approximately 160 countries. Since acquiring NameSilo in August 2018 the new management team has grown revenues from full year 2017 revenues of approximately $10.6 million to over $45.0 million in 2022. Domains under management have grown from 1.85 million to over 4.75 million today. The Company has also invested significant resources to offer new products and services which have helped to increase revenues and improve gross margins. The Company offers hosting services, email products, a free logo maker, security products, several new domain services and more all while maintaining some of the lowest prices in the industry. NameSilo now accepts over 150 payment methods including most major credit cards, Web money payments such as Apple Pay, Venmo, Alipay and more. The Company was also one of the first companies in the industry to accept bitcoin.

NameSilo LLC will focus on adding value-added products to offer customers a one-stop source for essential services related to their domains. The Company believes that these new products will further increase core revenues and margin growth for NameSilo, improve customer retention and improve the value proposition to the customer base.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 4.75 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NameSilo Technologies Corp., Paul Andreola, President, CEO and Director, (604) 644-0072, www.brisio.com; NameSilo LLC, Kristaps Ronka, CEO, [email protected], www.namesilo.com