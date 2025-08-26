NameSilo Technologies Announces Acquisition of ShortURL by NameSilo LLC, Appointment of New Director, and Grants of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

Acquisition of ShortURL

NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NameSilo LLC, has acquired 100% of ShortURL.at, one of the most highly ranked platforms in the global link shortening space.

With over 5.8 million active domains under management, NameSilo continues to execute on its strategy of acquiring and integrating complementary internet infrastructure assets. ShortURL.at is a well-established, high-traffic utility with exceptional SEO performance and strong organic user growth.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our long-term product roadmap," said Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameSilo. "It allows us to pair a popular consumer tool with our backend expertise in domain management, while creating new monetization pathways through branded short links and enterprise-grade customization."

As part of the integration, NameSilo will bring its domain and DNS infrastructure to ShortURL, enabling custom short links on user-owned or NameSilo-managed domains. This functionality is already in development, with a new branded link platform scheduled for release within the next two weeks.

The acquisition supports NameSilo's commitment to expanding recurring revenue channels and enhancing its product ecosystem across domains, hosting, and digital identity services.

Appointment of New Director, Dan Milic (CFA)

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Milic to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Dan is the Founder of Inference Point, an investment research and advisory firm focused on identifying and supporting high-growth, capital-efficient public companies located primarily in Canada. The firm works directly with management teams on business development, capital structure optimization, and operational scaling - leveraging over a decade of experience in corporate finance and banking.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Ryerson University in Toronto, a Master of Finance from the Rotman School of Management in Toronto, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. He is currently based primarily in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and is actively engaged with companies in both Canada and Europe.

Prior to Inference Point, Dan's career focused on sourcing, underwriting, and managing investments across a range of industries including technology, healthcare, and real estate. He has developed an expansive network across the Canadian financial community, including private equity sponsors and banks, and has built a reputation for disciplined underwriting, thoughtful structuring, and collaborative execution.

The Board welcomes Dan and looks forward to working closely with him as he brings value to Namesilo and its portfolio investments.

Grants of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

In accordance with the Company's amended equity based incentive plan, the Company also announces that it granted 1,025,000 options to officers, directors and key consultants. The options are exercisable at $1.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. In addition, the Company granted 750,000 RSUs to the management team of the Company. The RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant. Upon vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with over 5.8 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

