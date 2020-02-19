NameSilo sells 84.299 Bitcoin for net proceeds of USD 822,592.41

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company") today announces that it has recently sold 84.29922106 bitcoin at an effective rate of USD 9,957.15 for total gross proceeds of USD 839,380.01 (net proceeds of USD 822,592.41).

Kristaps Ronka NameSilo LLC CEO states, "NameSilo was one of the first domain registrars to accept Bitcoin as a payment method. We strive to accommodate our customers by allowing them the flexibility on how they transact with us. Giving clients the option to use bitcoin means we accumulate bitcoin over time and accordingly from time to time will convert our bitcoin to cash."

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation.

The Company's flagship subsidiary, NameSilo LLC, is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with over 3.3million active domains under management, and over 240,000 customers from approximately 160 countries.

For further information: NameSilo Technologies Corp., Paul Andreola, President, CEO and Director, (604) 644-0072, www.namesilotech.com; NameSilo LLC, Kristaps Ronka, CEO, [email protected], www.namesilo.com