NameSilo portfolio company ALCHEMY LABS INC completes IPO and lists on TSX Venture Exchange

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that portfolio company Alchemy Labs Inc. has completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 13,738,447 units (each a "Unit") of Alchemy at a price of $1.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of $13,738,447.

The Shares were approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "ALCH". The Shares are currently halted, and the halt is expected to be lifted and trading is expected to commence on July 13, 2026.

Namesilo CEO Paul Andreola states: "We are incredibly pleased to see Alchemy successfully complete its $13.7 million IPO financing and prepare to begin trading on the TSXV on Monday. Having supported the company over the past five years, we've had the opportunity to watch the team execute against an ambitious vision while building differentiated technologies in both the automotive and defense sectors with significant commercial potential. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of Alchemy's management, employees, and shareholders, and we look forward to continuing to support the company as it embarks on this exciting next chapter as a public company."

For additional information please refer to TMX news release below:

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304575

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.2 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.

NameSilo Technologies Corp., Paul Andreola, President, CEO and Director, (604) 644-0072, www.brisio.com