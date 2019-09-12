Namaste Technologies Introduces Cultivated Beauty Skin Care Products Through CannMart

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) today announced that it has signed a distribution and marketing agreement with Cultivated Beauty, a subsidiary of leading skin care retailer Swisspharme Inc and Elizabeth Grant International, to offer a line of its specially formulated hemp-based skin care products through CannMart's online marketplace. These products are now available on the CannMart website.

"We're launching into the skin care market with one of Canada's top selling topical brands," said Meni Morim CEO of Namaste Technologies. "Cultivated Beauty's advanced luxury skin care products, infused with hemp, are a great match with CannMart's diverse customer base and leading online marketplace. CannMart will be able to leverage its AI-driven technology platform to build its customer-centric experience and help consumers get the right products and the best all-around purchasing experience possible."

"We pride ourselves on new and innovative concepts with brand partners who share our vision of delivering quality products to our customers. We see working with CannMart as an integral component to our sales and marketing strategy to expand Cultivated Beauty's brand and related sales," said Margot Witz, Vice President of Swisspharme Inc. "We appreciate CannMart's dedication to educating its customers about its products, a trait we incorporate into our own commercial efforts."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes our ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in several countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For further information about Namaste, please log onto www.Namastetechnologies.com

About Swisspharme Inc.

Swisspharme Inc. is a contract developer and manufacturer of skin care, body care, cosmetics and health products. We create customized solutions and services for prestigious brands and industry leaders who distribute through major retail, direct and online channels. Our team helps to create; design and implement customized manufacturing solutions that offers our clients with a turnkey package

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

NamasteVapes.ca

Everyonedoesit.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION - This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the match between Cultivated Beauty's products and CannMart's customer base; the ability of CannMart to leverage its AI-driven technology and build on customer experience; and the ability of CannMart to become an integral component of Cultivated Beauty's sales and marketing strategy and assist in expanding sales. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth, results of operations, operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom, risks specifically related to the Company's international operations, and risks relating to the market price of the Common Shares. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Namaste Technologies Inc.

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; For Meni Morim, CEO, Email: ir@namastetechnologies.com