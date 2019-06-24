Namaste Technologies Continues Push Towards Becoming World's Leading Cannabis Marketplace Through Agreement With True Leaf

Agreement allows CannMart.com to offer safe and legal alternative to cannabis for pets until regulations allow cannabis-based supplements for pets

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) today announced that it has signed a supply and purchase agreement with True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTCQX: TRLFF) (CSE: MJ) (DEUTSCHE BORSE: TLA) to market and distribute a line of hemp-based supplements for pets through its online marketplace, CannMart.com.

"We're building a technologically exciting marketplace for the adult-use cannabis market where we can reimagine the experience and product offering available to both our customers and vendors," said Meni Morim, Interim CEO at Namaste Technologies. "Partnering with a leading brand like True Leaf is an excellent way to enhance our consumer product offering and scale our vendor experience. We're committed to building the most innovative and consumer-friendly marketplace, and this brings us one step closer to that goal."

"Namaste Technologies and its online direct-to-consumer platforms allow us to reach cannabis customers worldwide who are looking for safe, legal, and effective alternatives for their pets," says, Darcy Bomford, CEO of True Leaf. "Our line of hemp-seed based pet supplements is a great way to introduce Namaste's customers to the health benefits of hemp for pets. We also look forward to soon offering a line of CBD products for pets in Canada and abroad, pending regulatory approval."

As part of a True Leaf's commitment to Return the Love™, and CannMart's commitment to putting pet parents first, the companies have jointly agreed to donate 10 percent of all profits generated from the first month of sales to help local animal rescue shelters.

The expected launch of True Leaf Products through CannMart.com is the third quarter of 2019.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes our ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in multiple countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For further information about Namaste, please log onto www.Namastetechnologies.com

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. "Return the Love" is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners. For more information, please visit www.trueleaf.com

