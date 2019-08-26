Namaste Technologies Announces Permanent CEO and Appointment to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) today announced that its board of directors has named Meni Morim as chief executive officer and appointed him to the Company's board of directors. Meni has served as the Company's interim CEO since February 4, 2019 and the Company's Chief Product Officer since May of 2018.

"Meni has led Namaste through a period of significant change where difficult decisions were required while preserving the key attributes that make it an exciting Company," said Branden Spikes, Chairman of Namaste Technologies. "After a thorough review process, the board has concluded that Meni is the right leader to execute on the Company's strategy and to proliferate its online marketplace. Meni has an in-depth knowledge of the products, technology, and the vision to see where and how the Company will be able to grow its presence and revenue and rebuild its shareholder value."

"As Interim CEO, I took the helm at a critical moment facing intense scrutiny and change but with the same passion and confidence that attracted me to Namaste when I joined in 2018," said Morim. "In the last six months we have increased our focus on the right business units and markets, made significant progress in settling outstanding class action lawsuits, announced an array of new licensed producers, added key staff and board members to help us grow our business, and made key acquisitions to support Namaste's expansion plans and go-to-market strategy. I will continuously look at ways to strengthen the Company's performance and management team and ensure we are all committed to the Company's success. With the majority of these challenges behind us, I am excited about the future and our ability to add new customers and expand our marketplace. I expect to provide additional details on the latter in the next few weeks."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes our ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in several countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For further information about Namaste, please log onto www.Namastetechnologies.com

