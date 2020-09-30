Namaste Technologies Announces 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) announces the results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in a virtual format via live webcast. Shareholders approved the election of the five nominated directors, the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Company's auditors, the ratification of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan as well as the ratification of the newly established Deferred Share Unit Plan and Restricted Share Unit Award Plan.

Directors elected by shareholders include:

Director Outcome of Vote Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld/Against Baran Dilaver Approved 86.4% 13.6% Laurens Feenstra Approved 87.1% 12.9% Meni Morim Approved 89.5% 10.5% Branden Spikes Approved 88.7% 11.3% Andrew Wilczynski Approved 87.2% 12.8%

The matters passed on at the Meeting are fully described in the Management Information Circular related to the Meeting, which can be found in the annual general meeting of shareholders section of the Company's website: https://www.namastetechnologies.com/shareholder-voting/ .

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, ON, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products to recreational consumers in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and online in Saskatchewan. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

