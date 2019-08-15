Namaste Technologies Adds Seedo's Products to CannMart & EU Web Properties

~Seedo's unique cultivator products join the Namaste platform and bring the benefits of growing plants into the home of global consumers~

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) today announced that it has signed a distribution and marketing agreement with Seedo Corp (OTCQB: SEDO) subsidiary Eroll Grow Tech Ltd ("Eroll Grow Tech") to market their Seedo home grow ("Seedo") product through the Company's online marketplace. The Seedo products are fully automated home grow devices, providing Namaste's global customer base with the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of growing plants in their own home.

"This innovative and ground-breaking product is a great addition to Namaste's marketplace," said Meni Morim, Interim CEO at Namaste Technologies. "Our goal is to create the most unique and personalized experience for users seeking innovative devices, and Seedo's home grow unit is ready for European now and expected to launch on Namaste's Canadian properties very soon".

"Given Namaste's extensive distribution experience and wide-reach within the cannabis space, we are excited to work with them," said Seedo CEO Zohar Levy. "We are setting our sights on new market segments and successfully expanding around the world. This relationship will introduce European consumers to automated growing technology, and will give them the capabilities to grow their own plants – hemp, vegetables, fresh herbs, and flowers – at home."

Seedo Products are already available from Namaste web properties in Europe and are expected to launch on CannMart.com and Namastevapes.ca in the third quarter of 2019.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine is incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, and completes its ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in multiple countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For further information about Namaste, please log onto www.Namastetechnologies.com

About Seedo

Seedo is a market leading agritech company providing the cannabis and agriculture industries with the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor home growing machine device for home-grow and commercial hemp, herbs and vegetables. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. AI-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone from average consumers to large-scale producers the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. The Seedo solution minimizes cultivation costs by delivering maximum daylight illumination, built-in carbon filters, automated air conditioning, and a smart post-harvest drying system to users. Even in the harshest environments or with limited space, cultivators can use Seedo's intelligent technology to harvest the next generation of precision agriculture. This software-driven technology will be extended to large-scale farming solutions and including vertical farming. Seedo is a publicly traded company backed by a group of international investors including Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.seedo.com.

