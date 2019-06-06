Namaste Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) today announced that the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on April 2, 2019 and April 4, 2019 has been lifted. With the revocation of the MCTO, directors, officers and other insiders of the Namaste are no longer precluded from trading the Company's common shares.

The application for the MCTO was made by the Company in respect to the expected late filing of the annual consolidated financial statements for the fifteen months ended November 30, 2018, related management discussion and analysis and applicable officer certificates (the "Annual Filings"), as well as the expected late filing of the interim financial statements for the three months ended February 28, 2019, related management discussion and analysis and applicable officer certificates (the "Interim Filings"), both beyond the filing deadline of April 1, 2019. Upon the filing of the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings on May 31, 201, the Company has satisfied the conditions of both the BCSC and the OSC in order to have the MCTO lifted.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes our ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in multiple countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For further information about Namaste, please log onto www.Namastetechnologies.com

