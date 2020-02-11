Namaste Announces the Addition of Premium Craft Cannabis Brand Kief and Supply Agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis

~Company also provides update on initiatives to improve financial performance~

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, CannMart Inc. ("CannMart"), has added premium craft cannabis brand Kief Cannabis Co. ("Kief") to its product line and signed a supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis ("AGLC"). Additionally, Namaste continues to make strides to improve its overall financial performance and increase efficiencies through consolidation of specific web properties.

Namaste welcomes Kief, a pure craft cannabis company in which Namaste holds a minority position and certain product purchasing rights, to its marketplace. Kief recently received its Health Canada licence and its premium quality leaf products are expected to join the CannMart family of premium brands offered for medical patients on CannMart's website and through its network of B2B sales channels.

CannMart has also signed a supply agreement with AGLC, the agency responsible for regulating and distributing cannabis to Alberta's licensed retailers and the sole legal online retailer for recreational cannabis at www.albertacannabis.org. Alberta represents the fifth provincial government to contract with Namaste's CannMart for cannabis product distribution with more licensed retailers than any other province.

"We are committed to offering a diverse selection of cannabis products across the full spectrum of consumer segments throughout Canada and therefore we are very excited to be working with Kief and the province of Alberta," said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste Technologies Inc. "The addition of Alberta is particularly important as we are seeing repeat orders from our provincial agency customers. The company believes that there is a growing demand for premium cannabis brands as consumers seek both the quality and consistency that is painstakingly cultured by the craft grower. While our B2B business continues to flourish with the agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, we also continue to take decisive action to improve our overall business performance by streamlining our legacy lines of business and adding new brands to CannMart."

CannMart prides itself by offering customers a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at a fair price and has developed an impressive catalogue of product offerings through sales, distribution, and consignment agreements with leading cannabis brands. A prime example of a leading brand is Kief, the newest member to CannMart. Kief offers sought-after, true craft premium flower and concentrates. The Kief management team is made up of cannabis enthusiasts collectively dedicated to pushing every strain to its highest potential and represents the evolution of the industry to offer premium products at a premium price. CannMart works with each brand included in its portfolio to ensure high-quality products are available to medical patients online at cannmart.com or in licensed retail cannabis stores in select provinces.

CannMart continues to strive for excellence in product production, packaging and delivery of cannabis products in a highly regulated environment. From the initial legalization of medical cannabis to Cannabis 2.0, CannMart seeks to uphold a reputation for offering high-quality brands and products, with efficient and approved packaging and superior distribution performance. This is the appeal of CannMart to licensed producers, cannabis brands and provincial agencies, which are looking to Namaste's CannMart to supply a broad range of high quality products in approved packaging on a timely basis.

Provincial Sales Channel

In the second half of 2019, CannMart expanded its business by aggressively entering the B2B sector and signing distribution agreements with provincial cannabis distributors. With the recent addition of the province of Alberta, CannMart now distributes cannabis products throughout Western Canada utilizing the respective provinces' brick-and-mortar cannabis stores or retail distribution chains. CannMart recently entered into a supply agreement with the AGLC, the government agency in Alberta which oversees the distribution of cannabis products to licensed retailers around the province and operates the only legal online cannabis website in Alberta, www.albertacannabis.org . With over 400 retail locations open throughout the province, Alberta has more licensed retailers open for business by a wide margin than any other province.

CannMart has also executed supply agreements with the provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba, and sells cannabis products through the Saskatchewan Liquor & Gaming Authority ("SLGA") to permitted wholesalers in the province of Saskatchewan. In addition, CannMart has signed a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation also referred to as the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"). The OCS is the sole legal online retailer and wholesaler for recreational cannabis for Canada's most populous province.

Namaste believes that more and more licensed producers and provincial agencies are recognizing CannMart's value proposition and expertise in e-commerce, production, packaging and distribution in a highly regulated industry. With recent policy changes in the province of Ontario, Namaste and CannMart are looking to expand its growth potential by offering these services to a wider market including retail dispensaries.

Technology Updates

Technology continues to be a core tenet of Namaste and it continues to expand its powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to improve the overall online customer buying and consuming experience. An example of this progress is NamasteMD, which provides easy, secure and direct access to health care professionals for consultations. NamasteMD has been completely redesigned and re-implemented, improving performance, user experience and enabling rapid deployment into new markets. A significant change to the NamasteMD patient process flow is the integration of our AI powered cannabis recommender, into the Namaste MD flow. Patients completing their NamasteMD consultation, now see AI powered, personalized recommendations as the last step of the process, and can be automatically directed to CannMart for product fulfillment. This reduces friction and optimized the customer experiences across these two assets.

Geographic Consolidation

Namaste continues to work to control costs and pursue those opportunities that bring the most value to the Company. Data analysis of internal key performance indicators and a thorough review of legacy businesses has identified opportunities to consolidate certain divisions and online websites that are not meeting the financial scrutiny necessary to succeed in the competitive cannabis markets, as standalone sites. The Company is streamlining its online businesses to focus on fewer sites, while setting up more diverse options for customer marketing, as a stepping stone towards our vision of creating a global cannabis marketplace. The net result is Namaste is consolidating 14 international websites, driving cost efficiencies with minimal impact to revenue and customers. The following six websites remain with the highest concentration of customers and revenues, where our international customer base can continue shopping without interruption:

Namaste Vapes UK

Namaste Vapes Canada

Namaste Vapes France

Namaste Vapes Germany

Everyonedoesit UK

Australian Vaporizers

Finally, expansion to certain markets such as the United Kingdom has been paused due to changing domestic medical cannabis government and insurance regulations that make such expansion financially risky. As Namaste enters 2020, it continues to concentrate on opportunities with a clear path to positive return on investment and seek out new opportunities around the globe to leverage the Company's advanced technology and expertise in highly regulated markets.

Option Grant

Namaste today announces that it has granted, effective December 7, 2019, an aggregate of 200,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to the Company's chief financial officer in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.325 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 6, 2019, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in equal tranches every six months over a 36-month period from the date of grant.

