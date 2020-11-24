Nakisa to expand product suite with IMNAT's innovative cloud-based real estate management solution.

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Nakisa, a self-funded, privately-held global technology company specialized in enterprise business solutions, announced today the acquisition of Montreal-based IMNAT Software, a cloud-based real estate management solution. IMNAT Software's technology will complement and extend Nakisa's existing lease accounting product line and address increasing demand for global corporate real estate management solutions. The acquisition is set to close January 1, 2021.

An industry frontrunner, IMNAT Software was founded in 2011. Their core product, InfoSite, is a leading edge corporate real estate management software designed to centralize and manage corporate real estate accounts. Their dynamic platform features data-based reporting and dashboards, streamlines corporate lease operations, and manages data for leases, taxation, payments, and rent roll, among others. IMNAT's customer portfolio includes such private corporations as Dollarama, Transcontinental, and Lowe's Canada, as well as some of the largest public government institutions in Canada.



Synergy in Partnership

Nakisa and IMNAT will combine their innovative technology and networks to provide clients with both increased value and the tools required to quickly and strategically respond to today's ever-evolving corporate real estate market, which is increasingly focused on centralizing and automating compliance and accounting operations. With the addition of IMNAT's proprietary technology to its finance engine, Nakisa will now have the capacity to deliver a more robust end-to-end asset management offering, from lease management to lease accounting. Leveraging Nakisa's AI platform, Nakisa and IMNAT will combine their company-level data to generate a more accurate financial planning repository of information for trends and projections, powering business performance across the enterprise.

"I'm thrilled to add IMNAT's market-proven real estate management technology to Nakisa's lease management solutions portfolio," said Babak Varjavandi, Nakisa's CEO. "By combining the breadth of our lease accounting knowledge with their real estate expertise, we're poised to disrupt the corporate real estate market, which is currently reliant on outdated processes and PropTech legacy software. Our reimagined corporate real estate solution will offer customers a complete modern end-to-end solution that leverages the Nakisa Cloud Platform and provides full ITGC, GDPR, user management, and more," he added.

InfoSite will be integrated into Nakisa's product line and branded under the Nakisa umbrella. In January 2021, IMNAT's team, including CEO and co-owner Alexis Dénommée-Godin and co-owner Jean-François Bechard, will join Nakisa.

"I'm extremely proud of the quality software our team has built over the years, and it's an honor to be recognized and chosen by an established lease accounting brand that serves Fortune 500 companies around the world. Joining Nakisa allows us to take our real estate expertise to the global market and fulfill a need that has a tangible impact on both businesses and people," said IMNAT's co-founder, Alexis Dénommée-Godin.

This acquisition is a new milestone in Nakisa's history and paves the way to a successful market penetration across corporate real estate and lease accounting. For more information on deploying Nakisa's solutions, visit Nakisa.com.

About Nakisa

A global leader in enterprise business solutions for Organizational Design and Accounting and Compliance, Nakisa delivers innovative, forward-thinking and robust human resource and financial management solutions that advance your business strategies.

Working with a global network of partners, Nakisa serves 900+ enterprise customers and over 4 million subscribers in 24 industries. Nakisa is proud to work with some of the world's most renowned brands.

