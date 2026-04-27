Nakheel awards contracts worth over AED 3.5 billion to build 544 villas on Palm Jebel Ali

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded contracts worth over AED 3.5 billion to Ginco General Contracting L.L.C and United Engineering Construction (UNEC) for the construction of 544 villas on Palm Jebel Ali, marking a major milestone in the delivery of one of Dubai's most significant waterfront developments.

Palm Jebel Ali Aerial Render Palm Jebel Ali Bluejay Villa

Under the awarded contracts, Ginco will construct 354 villas across Fronds A to D, while UNEC will deliver 190 villas across Fronds E and F. Construction is scheduled to commence this quarter, with completion targeted for Q4 2028.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "The awarding of these contracts signals tangible progress in the delivery of Palm Jebel Ali, with construction now progressing across multiple fronds. As momentum continues to build, Palm Jebel Ali represents one of the most significant expansions of Dubai's urban coastline in a generation and will play a key role in supporting the emirate's long-term growth, further strengthening its global appeal as a great place to live, invest and visit."

Spanning seven islands across 13.4 kilometres, with 16 fronds and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront, Palm Jebel Ali is being developed as a world-class waterfront destination and a major contributor to Dubai's future urban expansion.

The latest contract awards represent continued progress against the Palm Jebel Ali masterplan and support the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing the emirate's long-term vision for sustainable, high-quality communities.

The awards follow the unveiling of Palm Jebel Ali's Beach and Coral Collection villas, developed in collaboration with leading international architects. The destination will also include Palm Central Private Residences, offering a connected expression of island living that brings together architecture, community and resort-style comfort.

Further enhancing the island's community infrastructure, Palm Jebel Ali will feature a 9,000 sqm retail centre and a Friday Mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Designed to accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers, the mosque will serve residents and visitors across the destination.

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SOURCE Dubai Holding Real Estate

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