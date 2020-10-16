Nabis Commences Civil Proceedings in Arizona and Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") today announces that it has commenced civil proceedings in the Arizona Superior Court and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, both against Mark Krytiuk, the Company's former Director, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Nabis has taken these actions as a result of the failure by Mr. Krytiuk to transition control of material assets of Nabis back to the Company following his recent resignations from the Company. As a consequence of his role as a fiduciary of Nabis, Mr. Krytiuk is the sole director of Perpetual Healthcare, Inc. ("Perpetual"), the operator of the Emerald medical marijuana retail dispensary located in Arizona in which Nabis has a material contractual interest. Mr. Krytiuk has refused to transfer the directorship of Perpetual as instructed by Nabis and has also failed to return other property belonging to Nabis following his resignations from the Company. Until such time as a new director of Perpetual acceptable to Nabis is appointed, the Company has no ability to influence the business and affairs of Perpetual.

The proceedings in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice seek, inter alia, the return of certain Company property, a declaration that Mr. Krytiuk has breached his fiduciary duty to Nabis, breached the terms of his employment agreement with the Company and an injunction compelling Mr. Krytiuk to transfer his directorship of Perpetual to a designee of Nabis. Similarly, the proceedings in the Arizona Superior Court seek, inter alia, declaratory relief that Mr. Krytiuk has breached his fiduciary duties to Nabis and Nabis' affiliated entities and an order that Mr. Krytiuk transfer his directorship of Perpetual to a designee of Nabis.

The Company will provide further updates in respect of these civil proceedings as they progress.

