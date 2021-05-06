N2Growth Named By Forbes as a Top Executive Search Firm for the 5th Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today that it was named to the Forbes 2021 list of Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the fifth consecutive year.

Mike Myatt, Founder & Chairman of N2Growth, said, "Not all lists are created equal, and I have always viewed the Forbes ranking as the gold standard for the simple reason that firms are not allowed to nominate or vote for themselves. Statista, a third-party data and analytics firm, partners with Forbes to produce the rankings and focuses solely on client, candidate, and peer recognition. This recognition is the marketplace speaking to the quality of service provided by our team. In essence, the Forbes recognition is a reflection of our team's ability to recruit big splash talent for our clients consistently."

The Forbes recognition is based on over 26,000 nominations from survey participants in three target groups:

External recruiters (e.g. headhunters, HR consultants, staffing experts)

(e.g. headhunters, HR consultants, staffing experts) HR managers/hiring managers from companies as clients of recruiting firms

from companies as clients of recruiting firms Candidates who have had experience with a recruiting firm

The complete ranking for 2021 consists of 200 Executive Search Firms, 250 Professional/Specialist firms, and 150 Temp Staffing firms. N2Growth has been consistently ranked by Forbes as a Top Executive Search Firm each year since the inaugural list published in 2016.

Kelli Vukelic, N2Growth Chief Operations Officer, added, "I am fortunate to see every single day how hard our team works to elevate the executive search experience for our clients, coupled with pushing the boundaries of developing the new and different. All in the name of crafting the future of search. This year's recognition is truly due to the dedication we have to our clients and our unwavering commitment always to do better while innovating."

The Forbes ranking is the latest of several accolades N2Growth has received in 2021, certainly one of the most prolific named one of the Best Executive Recruiting Firms. In addition, Hunt Scanlon recently ranked N2Growth amongst the Global 40 best executive search firms, the Private Equity Recruiting Power 75, a list that encompasses the nation's leading executive search firms driving leadership results in the private equity sector.

Hunt Scanlon also named N2Growth to its first annual HR/Diversity Power 65 list, the Cyber Technology Top 40, encompassing the leading executive search firms dedicated to cybersecurity and technology. Lastly, N2Growth made Hunt Scanlon's New York Power 60 list, comprised of the best executive search firms driving leadership results in the New York market.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. Consistently ranked amongst the top executive recruiting firms by Forbes serving more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more about N2Growth at www.N2Growth.com .

Media

Dan Evans

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Related Images

n2growth-executive-search-firm.jpeg

N2Growth Executive Search Firm

N2Growth Named 2021 Top Executive Search Firm

SOURCE N2Growth