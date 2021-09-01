N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Kelli Vukelic as Chief Executive Officer

Former Korn Ferry executive now leads N2Growth's continued global expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today the appointment of Kelli Vukelic as the firm's next Chief Executive Officer.

Mike Myatt, Founder and Chairman of N2Growth, said, "Kelli embodies all of the characteristics we were looking for in our next CEO, and we are confident that our clients, employees, and shareholders will benefit from her perspective, capabilities, and commitment to excellence. She has an extensive global network, deep boardroom experience, and an outstanding reputation for delivering good counsel to senior leaders and organizations across a wide range of industries and geographies."

Jaco Erasmus, CEO of N2Growth EMEAA, added, "Our growing global client base has enabled us to experience remarkable growth, being able to cover more geographies and complex search assignments than ever before. With Kelli, N2Growth has found an exceptional leader to further our rapid global expansion, as we continue to revolutionize executive search with the most innovative approach in the industry."

"I'm very excited about this next chapter of growth for our firm," said Kelli Vukelic. "I believe N2Growth has the right model to serve clients in a differentiated way and a talented team that is uniquely equipped to continue to drive disruption in the executive search industry that to date has been unlike anything I have seen in over 20 years in the business."

Ms. Vukelic previously served as Chief Operating Officer of N2Growth, leading both business and sales operations for the firm. Prior to joining N2Growth, she held several roles of increasing responsibility at Korn Ferry over her 20-year tenure, culminating in an executive leadership role in the global technology practice at Korn Ferry.

"As an industry veteran, Kelli has had a front-row seat to understanding what clients are seeking from an executive search partner and where industry standards and norms have for too long missed the mark," said Tony Morales, outgoing co-CEO of N2Growth, who will be transitioning to the role of Vice Chairman of N2Growth's Board of Directors.

Ms. Vukelic holds a Bachelor's of Technology with a focus on Leadership and Management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology as well as a Master of Arts in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from Adler University.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, consistently ranked as a Top Executive Search Firm by Forbes. N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. More information about the firm can be found at www.n2growth.com.

