Mynoo Maryel's FLOW Hits Number One on Amazon, Introducing Flourishing Leadership as the New Model for the Modern Era
News provided byMynoo Maryel
Jun 04, 2026, 09:25 ET
Amazon bestselling author and leadership strategist Mynoo Maryel introduces "Flourishing Leadership," a bold new model redefining success, performance, and human sustainability for the modern era.
Chiang Mai, Thailand, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- For generations, leadership culture has rewarded sacrifice. Push further. Achieve more. Even at the cost of health, relationships, and peace of mind.
As burnout, anxiety, and disengagement escalate across industries, a growing number of leaders are questioning whether the old model is fundamentally broken. That question is driving global interest in FLOW -- Flourishing Brilliantly: The New Leadership Paradigm, the new book by internationally recognised leadership strategist Mynoo Maryel, now a No. 1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Thinking, Business Management, and Leadership across the US, France, Germany, Australia, and Canada.
FLOW introduces what Maryel calls "Flourishing Leadership" -- a philosophy built for a world facing unprecedented complexity, disruption, and human fatigue. It draws on Maryel's decades inside high-performance corporate environments, work with entrepreneurs, executives, educators, and global organisations, and a personal and spiritual awakening that reshaped her understanding of leadership and achievement.
At the heart of the book are the 12 Secrets of Flourishing Leaders -- practical principles designed to help leaders produce extraordinary results while sustaining emotional resilience, wellbeing, purpose, and long-term performance.
FLOW challenges one of modern leadership's deepest assumptions: that success must come at a personal cost.
"The future of leadership will not belong to those who merely survive pressure," says Maryel. "It will belong to those who can flourish through complexity -- with clarity, humanity, resilience, innovation, and deep alignment."
With organisations worldwide confronting retention challenges, leadership fatigue, and rapid transformation, FLOW is resonating across business, entrepreneurship, education, and future-of-work conversations.
FLOW -- Flourishing Brilliantly: The New Leadership Paradigm is available now on Amazon USA and Amazon Canada.
About Mynoo Maryel
Mynoo Maryel is the Founder of FLOW -- Flourishing Leaders of the World, an internationally recognised speaker, leadership mentor, and bestselling author. Her work integrates leadership transformation, emotional resilience, flourishing performance, and human potential.
Media and Interview Requests: Mynoo Maryel is available for interviews, podcasts, keynote talks, leadership forums, and media commentary on leadership, burnout culture, flourishing performance, emotional resilience, and the future of work.
Media Contact: [email protected]
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