MYND Life Sciences Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") is a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its operations and progress on its strategic initiatives to the end of Q2 2021.

"A key difference between MYND and other psychedelic companies is that we are creating intellectual property by reducing to practice the bio-active forms of psychedelics to particular medical conditions. Applying psychedelic analogs to other medical conditions not currently being targeted for psychedelic analog therapies. Creating unique biomarkers for diagnosing and monitoring MDD, and responses to treatment of MDD. Finally, MYND is applying novel vaccine and immunotherapeutic approaches to disease of the central nervous system. In this way, we plan to differentiate ourselves with a focus on building long-term value for our shareholders." continued CEO Dr. Lyle Oberg.

Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Chief Science Officer of MYND Life Sciences stated that "MYND's investigational medical pipeline shows great promise, and we intend to use a three-pronged approach in the business:

Objectively diagnose patients with depression and monitor improvement, Develop a solution to alleviate and reverse depression, and Create vaccines for diseases of the central nervous system."

MYND is pursing the development of a multifaceted suite of Central Nervous System (CNS) disorder treatment protocols and assessment tools that include:

Diagnostic biomarkers

Treatment of medical conditions with specific psilocybin and other psychedelic analogs

Vaccines and immunotherapeutics

"We accept that Psychedelics and Psilocybin benefit psychiatric illnesses such as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other diseases. It is our goal and responsibility to move beyond this research and translate the findings and related technologies into mainstream medical practice," said MYND CEO, Dr. Lyle Oberg. "Over the past 10 years, our Scientific Team has made great strides in identifying and examining the pathways involved in MDD and it is now time to use this knowledge to help the 300,000,000 + people suffering with psychiatric disease."

Intellectual Property

MYND has expanded its Intellectual Property holdings with four separate patent applications, including:

A diagnostic biomarker with the potential to diagnose and monitor MDD and other diseases.

Modulation of key pathways in the treatment of MDD utilizing Psilocybin analogs.

Methods for regressing or delaying Alzheimer's disease and related forms of dementia.

Modulation of the key pathways in the in the treatment of inflammatory diseases utilizing Psilocybin analogs.

Strategic Partnerships:

University of British Columbia



The Company announced the signing of a Collaborative Research Agreement (the "Agreement") with the University of British Columbia ("UBC") on February 2, 2021 focussing on Major Depressive Disorder, often referred to as depression. Results are to be expected as early as Q3-Q4 of 2021.



SISCAPA Assay Technologies



The Company's agreement with SISCAPA Assay Technologies, announced June 1, 2021 will help enable MYND's goal of more precisely diagnosing and monitoring the treatment regime for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other diseases. Stable Isotope Standards and Capture by Anti-Peptide Antibodies (SISCAPA) is a patented sample preparation methods platform for diagnostics that improves the performance of mass spectrometry (MS) for measurement of pre-selected protein targets. It is a method that will assist our research team with our proprietary panel of biomarkers aimed at diagnosing and monitoring Major Depressive Disorder. MYND aims to commercialize this panel by Q1 of 2022.



Eyam Vaccines



MYND entered into a Letter of Intent with Eyam Vaccines, Vancouver British Columbia to pursue the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics that have the ability to prevent neurological disorders.

Clinical Trial Updates:

On May 15, 2021, MYND made the key hire of Iryna Saranchova, MD, PhD as its Chief Clinical Officer whose role is to lead the implementation of the clinical trials from design through to evaluation. MYND has begun planning for clinical trials to start in Q1 of 2022, which includes several areas:

Addressing therapeutic impact of psilocybin and Psilocybin Analogs on depression and "Brain Fog" in patients with proven Covid 19. A trial to correlate the MYND Biomarker panel with the diagnosis and monitoring of MDD. Preparing and submission of a joint application with Monash University researchers, located in Melbourne Australia , for an Adaptive Trial utilizing Psilocybin in the treatment of depression, sponsored by the Government of Australia . This trial has a submission deadline of July 15, 2021 .

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences is a medicinal biotech company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical drug development. The Company is advancing medicinal substances through rigorous science and clinical trials.

