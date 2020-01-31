MYM Subsidiary, Sublime Culture Inc., Recieves Cannabis Cultivation License from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) ("MYM" or "The Company") is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Sublime Culture Inc., has received a cultivation license from Health Canada to produce cannabis at its indoor facility located in Laval, Quebec.

The Laval facility is a cutting edge, highly optimized, indoor facility that is complete and ready to cultivate high-quality, specialty "craft" cannabis varieties. Included is a mothering and cloning area allowing for exceptional genetic development and archiving.

"We are extremely excited to receive our cultivation license for the Sublime facility in Laval, Quebec. We are eager to put our team to work on cultivating small batch, super premium, indoor cannabis," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM is uniquely positioned to opportunistically acquire and/or invest in companies within the cannabis and hemp industries that are in need of capital and management support. Our senior management team is made up of experts engaged in a wide array of disciplines – upper level management of public companies, finance, law, master growing, plant pathology, agricultural economics, pharmaceutical, engineering, global marketing, product development and branding, distribution and seed genetics. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec and is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the cannabis sector. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

