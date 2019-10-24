MYM Provides Update on the Sublime Inc. Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Laval, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Sublime Inc. cannabis cultivation facility located in Laval, Quebec.

As per the Company's press release dated September 27, 2019, Health Canada requested minor updates. The Company has now responded to Health Canada's requests for updated information and clarification on the cultivation application.

"In our communication with Health Canada, we were asked to provide updated information on our application," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "The team moved quickly to satisfy Health Canada's requests and we're now confident our application is complete. We look forward to receiving our license for the Laval facility shortly."

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and CBD-rich hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM International Brands Inc. is dedicated to creating and distributing world-class CBD-rich consumer products around the globe. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements, except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 24, 2019 (the "MD&A") and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to, but not limited to, the granting of the cultivation license by Health Canada and/or its timing or the Company's ability to expand cultivation and distribution initiatives for cannabis and hemp globally or the acquisition of complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

