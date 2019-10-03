MYM Provides Update on BioHemp Rescission

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or the "Company") provides an update on the BioHemp Naturals Growing and Farming Ltd. ("BioHemp") rescission agreement announced August 24, 2019.

The Company is proceeding as planned with the application for an order for rescission. We anticipate that the Department of Justice, on behalf of its government clients, will not oppose the application and we expect that the order for rescission will be granted in the next few weeks.

Once the order for rescission is granted, the transaction between MYM and BioHemp which closed on August 1, 2019 will be treated as if it never occurred. In keeping with this, the purchase price of $2.5 million and 6,000,000 million shares of MYM will be returned to MYM and MYM will return the shares of BioHemp.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and CBD-rich hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM International Brands Inc. is dedicated to creating and distributing world-class CBD-rich consumer products around the globe. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Howard Steinberg, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

