MYM Hires Ronan O'Neill as VP Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ronan O'Neill as Vice-President of Operations.

Mr. O'Neill brings with him more than twenty-years experience in the agricultural and food industries, including sales, business development, market research, and various management roles. Mr. O'Neill successfully started an international fresh produce export business that focuses on fresh fruit from BC Canada to customers worldwide, including European and Asian markets.

"In our continued restructuring efforts to focus on CBD-rich hemp cultivation and global distribution, we're happy to welcome Ronan to the MYM team," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "His two decades of experience in opening and maintaining global distribution channels will prove to play an integral role as we continue to expand cultivation and distribution of CBD-rich hemp in the global arena."

The Company shall grant Mr. O'Neill options to purchase 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.76 (the "Options"). The Options shall have an expiry date of February 6, 2023 and shall vest as follows:

1/12 of the Options shall vest every quarter commencing on November 6, 2019 and ending on August 6, 2022.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and CBD-rich hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements, except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 24, 2019 (the "MD&A") and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's ability to open and maintain global distribution channels or its ability to expand cultivation and distribution initiatives for hemp or the acquisition of complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

