MYM Expands With European CBD Distribution Office

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or "The Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Kirsty Morrison as Territory Manager for European Operations. Ms. Morrison will be located in London, England and will lead the European CBD Sales and Distribution team.

Ms. Morrison has established relationships in the emerging UK CBD market to use as the launching point for European operations. The company is exploring a number of projects in Europe with the goal of becoming a global distributor of bulk CBD isolate and unique products.

"In keeping with our Strategic Plan, we're delighted to welcome Kirsty to the MYM family and look forward to expanding our CBD distribution efforts into Europe," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "Europe is one of the fastest growing markets for CBD products with a projected market approaching $2 billion by 2023. MYM aims to be at the forefront of this movement by positioning the company to be a key player in the importation and distribution of CBD products."

Ms. Morrison has ten years of experience as Operations Manager in the hospitality industry in the UK. She served as a Sales Manager for a global events company, coordinating events around the world for high net worth clients and luxury brands. Most recently, Kirsty was an Operational Consultant within the cannabis industry in Canada where she gained valuable experience in the sales, distribution, and marketing of CBD products.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Howard Steinberg, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @mymnutra

Facebook: @mymnutra

Instagram: @mymnutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Forward-looking statements include estimated production volumes, estimated revenues and gross profits. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Billy Casselman

+1-778-522-2261

investors@mym.ca

SOURCE MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mym.ca

