MYM Announces Commitments to Fully Fund Its Strategic Plan Through 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM" or "The Company") (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) is pleased to announce that it has commitments totaling $9.5 million in financing, which will fully fund its strategic plan through 2020. The $9.5 million is a mixture of $5.5 million of debt from Trichome Financial Corp ("Trichome Financial" or "Trichome") and $4 million of equity from Alumina Partners LLC ("Alumina Partners").

"MYM is encouraged to share that, after considerable due diligence, Trichome Financial and Alumina Partners have decided to provide the company with commitments to finance up to $9.5 million," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "The commitments are an incredible vote of confidence for our plans to become global leaders in the cultivation, extraction, and distribution of CBD-rich hemp. The capital raise is a significant milestone that allows the Company to fully fund our strategic plan through 2020."

MYM currently has three CBD-rich hemp cultivation and extraction projects, two medical cannabis cultivation projects, and three CBD isolate distribution offices in Mexico, Australia, and Europe. Through 2020, the plan forecasts cultivating over 5 million pounds of CBD rich biomass that if converted into isolate, as per the plan, will produce 108,800 kilograms of CBD isolate. Visit mym.ca for more details on the 2019 Strategic Plan.

"We have been thoroughly impressed with the level of expertise and sophistication that MYM's new senior leadership team has displayed as they execute a pivot towards becoming leaders in all aspects of CBD-rich hemp" said Michael Ruscetta, CEO of Trichome. "This transaction is another example of Trichome providing flexible and timely capital fully secured against all the assets and licenses of MYM, which we expect will deliver extremely attractive returns."

"Alumina is excited to support MYM as they accelerate the execution of their comprehensive hemp-derived cannabidiol strategy," added Adi Nahmani, Managing Member of Alumina Partners. "The explosion in popularity and wide range of consumer applications of CBD, coupled with its increasingly favorable regulatory outlook, make this a key focus for MYM. We are confident that the strategic plan that management is executing upon will contribute enormously to future revenue."

The Trichome financing ("Trichome Financing") is in the form of a senior secured term loan with an interest a rate of 12% per annum and which matures in 12 months following closing, with an option to extend for another 6 months. In connection with the Trichome Financing, MYM will issue up to 5,000,000 warrants in three tranches. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of three years from the date of issue. Closing of the Trihcome Financing is subject to MYM's receipt of a cultivation license from Health Canada for their 10,000 sq. ft. facility in Laval, Quebec, definitive documentation, along with other customary conditions precedent.

The Alumina Partners financing is a firm commitment, subject to the granting of our license from Health Canada and certain customary market outs and other conditions, to fund up to $4 Million under the terms of the existing Alumina Equity Agreement previously announced.

About Trichome Financial Corp.

Trichome is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible and creative capital solutions to the global legal cannabis market. Trichome was created to address the lack of credit availability in the large, growing and increasingly complex cannabis market. Founded by industry leaders Origin House and Stoic Advisory, Trichome's experienced management team has a unique edge to capitalize on proprietary deal flow and industry insight while developing a first mover advantage as a global cannabis-focused specialty finance company. Trichome provides customized financing solutions across the industry value chain to support growth, capital expenditures, mergers, acquisitions, working capital and other needs. Leveraging the combined resources and knowledge of its founders, it is able to offer significant value-added financial, product, market and operational support to its partner companies. Trichome's current assets are all based in Canada and it has no operations or assets in the United States. For more information, please visit www.trichomefinancial.com or @trichomefinance on Twitter.

About Alumina Partners LLC

Alumina Partners is a New York-based private investment partnership of experienced accredited investors who came together to bring sensible, responsive and non-disruptive institutional investment back to the emerging growth arena. They work diligently with the companies they invest in to better understand the challenges those companies face and the unique opportunities they can take advantage of when well-capitalized. Alumina has been an early and very active investor in the Canadian regulated cannabis space.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and CBD-rich hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

