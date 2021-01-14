Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company'), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal financing led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord Genuity" or the "Underwriter"). Canaccord Genuity has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 30,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$15,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 Units at the Issue Price for a period of 30 days following the Closing. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$17,250,000.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to invest in additional clinical trials, for expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, continued development of its drug pipeline, expanded research and development partnerships and initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada except Quebec. The Offering is expected to close on February 3, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares and the Warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Underwriter shall be paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash or Units, or any combination of cash or Units at the option of the Underwriter, and warrants (the "Underwriter's Warrants") exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Units which is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price. Additionally, the Company shall pay the Underwriter a corporate finance fee equal to that number of Units which is equal to 2.5% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company's world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine's core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world's best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

