Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Closing of First Tranche Under Share Subscription Agreement

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced Common Share Subscription Agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with a third-party investor (the "Investor") on March 18, 2022 and the subsequent filing of a shelf prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") in connection therewith on March 21, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche (the "Offering") under the Subscription Agreement of 3,527,337 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.0945 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $333,333.35. The distribution of the Shares is qualified by the Prospectus Supplement.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as described in the Prospectus Supplement. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fee equal to 3% of the net proceeds to a certain finder.

The Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world's foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

For further information about Mydecine, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/ or visit the Company's website at https://www.mydecine.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the closing of the Offering. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

For further information: Investor & Media Contact: Morgan Kervitsky, Director of Marketing, (720) 689-4638, [email protected]