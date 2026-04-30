MyChoice launches Canada's first auto and life insurance app on ChatGPT

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - MyChoice, a Canadian insurtech focused on improving submission quality and underwriting confidence across broker and carrier channels, announced the launch of its insurance shopping application within ChatGPT, enabling users to explore auto and life insurance through a conversational interface.

You can test the live application here.

MyChoice launches Canada's First Insurance Shopping App on ChatGPT (CNW Group/My Choice Financial, Inc.)

With this launch, MyChoice becomes the first company in Canada to offer an insurance shopping application within ChatGPT, as insurers and insurtechs begin exploring how conversational AI can support customer acquisition and engagement.

The application allows users to provide personal and coverage information through natural language prompts and receive tailored insurance options within minutes. Customers can then seamlessly continue the process through MyChoice's existing digital platform to complete their purchase.

"Right now, finding these AI capabilities is exactly like the early days of the internet when we relied on web directories before search engines" said Aren Mirzaian, CEO and co-founder of MyChoice. "But what happens when Google starts natively indexing these MCPs or their own protocol? When MCPs are natively indexed, your favourite foundational model will instinctively find and rank the best headless apps to execute a workflow. In today's age, where code is commoditized, the winners will be the ones who have the deep quote-to-bind infrastructure, not the pureplay AI tools."

The launch builds on MyChoice's earlier experimentation with conversational interfaces, including a custom GPT life insurance quoting tool introduced in 2024. The company's latest application leverages advancements in Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, enabling more flexible, model-agnostic integrations and deeper connectivity between conversational interfaces and underwriting workflows.

The app is designed to complement existing distribution channels, including direct, broker, and aggregator models, by introducing a new entry point for consumers increasingly using AI-powered tools. It reflects a broader shift toward agent-driven experiences, where early-stage decision-making can begin through conversation before transitioning into structured purchase flows.

The application is currently available for auto and life insurance in Canada. MyChoice plans to expand the app capability to include home insurance in the coming months and is planning to launch its life insurance app in the United States.

About MyChoice

MyChoice is a Toronto-based Insurtech company revolutionizing how Canadians access and manage insurance. We empower both insurance brokers and carriers with the tools they need improve submission volume, quality and trust.

SOURCE My Choice Financial, Inc.

Contacts: Craig Hopkinson, CRO, MyChoice, (416) 919-8155, [email protected]