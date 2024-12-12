Myant to Reveal Award-Winning Health Platform Driven by Advanced Materials and AI at CES 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Myant Corp. announced it will unveil the future of human-AI interfaces at CES 2025, showcasing award-winning, next-generation technology to empower those at risk of chronic conditions to live healthier, fuller, and longer lives. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Skiin Active Electroosmotic Membrane Jacket and the Skiin Cardiac Monitoring Smart Garment, respectively selected as 'Best of Innovation' and 'Honoree' in the CES 2025 Innovation Awards.

Succeeding the Skiin Connected Health & Wellness System, winner of the 2020 CES Innovation Award, the new Myant Care platform will also be unveiled.

Unveiling the Future of Cardiovascular Care

At CES, Myant invites attendees to imagine a world where healthcare is less intrusive, more compassionate, human-centric and profoundly life-changing with the unveiling of Myant Care, a comprehensive platform designed to improve quality of life by enabling an ongoing relation between users, their families and care providers.

Central to the platform is Skiin Generation 2, the world's first passive, human centric , comfortable, continuous medical grade remote monitoring device. It integrates ECG, cuffless blood pressure, breathing pattern and volume, core body temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2), actigraphy and posture, sleep metrics including sleep apnea diagnosis that offers unparalleled insights into managing hypertension, life-threatening arrhythmias, heart failure, sleep apnea, COPD and other conditions.

Skin Generation 2 unlocks powerful new tools for physicians, including live telemetry during teleconsultations and symptom replay. With continuous multi-modal data, including from numerous third-party point-of-care devices and services, physicians gain a holistic understanding of the user's health, supporting early detection, more precise diagnoses, and personalized care.

A Lifelong Health Partner

At CES, Myant will showcase an array of innovations in advanced materials, biosensors, textile computing, AI and prosthetics that enable new approaches to cardiovascular care, reproductive health, infant safety and beyond. From energy-harvesting technologies to biobased engineered particles and polymers and printable electronics, Myant innovations redefine care and connectivity across all stages of life.

From newborn health and safety monitoring to personalized care in later years, Myant products and solutions offer comfort, preventive health insights, and seamless integration with expert care. To promote reproductive health, Myant will showcase textile-based pain therapy solutions that provide unparalleled comfort during menstrual cycles. For workers and medics, advanced materials developed by Myant enhance safety, healing, and diagnostics, while prosthetic users benefit from improved mobility and alignment.

Award Winning Technology

The Skiin self-drying jacket, selected as 'Best of Innovation' in the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards, solves the moisture and climate challenges faced by outdoor, work, and protective wear, significantly enhancing comfort, performance, and safety for users. This textile computing pump technology also holds immense potential for wound management, drug delivery, and other medical applications.

Meanwhile, Skiin garments integrate textile-based sensors for real-time cardiac health monitoring, providing a seamless, medical-grade solution embedded in everyday clothing.

Together, these innovations highlight Myant's leadership in textile computing technology and its transformative impact on health and quality of life.

From 7-10 January 2025, Myant will be at Booth #53617 at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA.

About Myant Corp

Myant exists to enable and augment quality living for all. We leverage advancements in AI, medicine and advanced materials to bring health, safety, connection and peace of mind through every stage of life.

Myant is leading a new era of evolution in which AI guardians enhance human capabilities through textile interfaces that function like a connected second skin. This second skin—made possible by groundbreaking advanced materials—blends naturally into our everyday lives, setting a new standard for seamless interaction with the digital world.

From birth to later years, AI guardians enrich our daily experience, advance our well-being, ensure our safety, redefine how we connect to society, and enable universal access to the best possible care at every moment.

In 2024, ⁠⁠Myant launched with significant growth into the EU and brought on world-renowned AI Scientist Dr. Xin Gao as its Chief AI Officer.

