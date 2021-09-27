My Next Health Inc. Secures $150 Million Capital Commitment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 My Next Health Inc. ("MNH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured a $150 million equity capital commitment through a share subscription facility entered into with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM) a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group.

Under the agreement, GEM has agreed to purchase, for a period of 36 months after a public listing of MNH's common stock, up to $150 million in shares from time to time upon MNH's drawdown request. The Company will have no minimum drawdown obligation and will be authorized to utilize the facility on an as-needed basis during the term of the agreement. Subject to certain exceptions, the subscription price for shares to be purchased by GEM under the facility will be based on a 10% discount to the market price of MNH's shares at such time. In connection with the share subscription facility, on public listing, MNH will issue warrants to GEM to purchase, for a period of three years after a public listing of MNH's common stock, up to 7.8% of the total equity interests of MNH as of such public listing date at an exercise price equal to the public offering price at the time of MNH's public listing and subject to a $500M valuation cap. Notwithstanding the foregoing transaction or anything to the contrary herein, there can be no assurance that MNH will achieve a public listing in the near future, or at all.

"Securing this capital commitment from the GEM Group propels us forward on the path to improving human health by accelerating the world's transition to precision medicine," Chief Executive Officer of MNH, Dr. Richard Heinzl, was quoted. "Working with a strong capital partner like the GEM Group is a valuable support to our business strategy as we look forward to achieving significant corporate objectives in the coming months."

About The GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 480 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments. http://www.gemny.com.

About MNH

My Next Health Inc. ("MNH" or the "Company") is incorporated pursuant to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. The Company's vision is to improve human health and accelerate the world's transition to precision medicine through ground-breaking clinical trials and digital therapeutic platforms. This will be done using unique functional genomics insights derived from thousands of case studies into the associations between genes, metabolic pathways and health outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position and outlook and plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Particularly, all statements regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, milestones, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as: "could", "should", "may", "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "outlook", "potential", "likely", "forecast", "probable", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include: (i) uncertainties relating to the public listing process and whether we are able to achieve a public listing in the near future, or at all, (ii) our ability to meet our relevant milestones for our product pipeline; (iii) the extent of adoption of our technology and/or products and the realized benefits from such adoption; (iv) the impact of competition, (v) our ability to attract and retain key personnel, including our proposed management team; (vi) our ability to execute on and finance our growth plans; (vii) our ability to perform and progress our research and development and our plans for future product development; (viii) our ability to maintain our strategic partnerships and capitalize on product developments generated through our research and development efforts; (ix) our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; * currency exchange and interest rates; (xi) changes and trends in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry or the global economy; (xii) changes in the size of target markets for our product candidates; (xiii) our ability to maintain, expand and protect our intellectual property portfolio; and (xiv) changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards relating to our industry.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, we undertake no obligation to correct, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE My Next Health Inc.

For further information: Dr. Richard Heinzl, Chief Executive Officer, My Next Health Inc., +1 416 561 7007, [email protected]