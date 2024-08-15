MWC Las Vegas 2024, in partnership with CTIA, will gather the enterprise 5G ecosystem for three days of discussion, thought leadership and networking

Registration is now open

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- At GSMA MWC Las Vegas, CIOs and their teams from sectors such as automotive, aviation and manufacturing are set to experience the power of connection at North America's premier enterprise 5G event. Taking place at Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall on October 8 to 10, 2024, MWC Las Vegas will bring together the enterprise IT ecosystem including CIOs, systems integrators, network architects, developers, technology leaders and mobile operators.

Tech innovators and industry experts will take to the stage to share their insights around this year's event themes: Enterprise Transformation, AI Networks and 5G EdgeCloud. Attendees will hear from CIOs from the City of Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Ontario International Airport, the Port of Oakland, Qualcomm and SouthWest Airlines. In addition, speakers at MWC Las Vegas will include leaders from Boingo Wireless, Hogan Lovells, MeetKai, NVIDIA, T-Mobile, US Cellular, the U.S. Dept. of Defense, Verizon Global Services and Wiley Rein.

MWC Las Vegas will host a range of exhibitors and sponsors including Boingo Wireless, Boldyn, Cisco, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm, T-Mobile for Business and Verizon Business.

The Bay FC Professional Soccer player, Asisat Oshoala will join the GSMA's CMO Lara Dewar on the keynote stage. Through her foundation, the Asisat Oshola Academy, Asisat is committed to providing opportunities for girls to excel. Returning to MWC Las Vegas once again, the GSMA's Tech4Girls program, as part of the EQUALS Her Digital Skill Coalition, will seek to inspire the next generation of female technology leaders. This program will introduce young women and girls to the professional digital world through workshops, career advice and seminars. During the show, students will have the opportunity to hear from female trailblazers, tour the exhibition show floor and learn how to kickstart a career in technology.

Showcasing the Enterprise IT ecosystem

MWC Las Vegas will bring together experts and thought leaders to explore connectivity through a series of summits including the CIO Summit; Enterprise AI Summit; Private Network Summit, GSMA Open Gateway and DevCon Summit; Telco AI Summit; e-SIM Summit; the Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Summit; and the Government, Homeland Security & Defense Summit.

This year, spanning the show floor, Connected Industries will showcase what Industry 4.0 can achieve now and in the future. Previously known as Industry City, it will feature everything from AI-driven aviation systems to IoT-enabled automation in manufacturing to smart city infrastructures. Connected Industries will host four summits across two show floor stages focused on connected aviation, connected car, manufacturing, and sports & entertainment. T-Mobile for Business, as the lead sponsor of Connected Industries, will showcase their latest innovative 5G solutions for the enterprise and government marketplace.

GSMA Foundry, the home of mobile innovation, will be at the GSMA Pavilion to showcase a new 5G/NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) initiative in partnership with Bewhere and Bell Canada. The showcase includes a technology demonstration about the future of mobile asset tracking at the Port of Vancouver, Canada's largest and busiest seaport. The demo will show the potential for 5G and satellite solutions for global monitoring across land, sea, and air.

The MWC event series has long been known as the place to network and MWC Las Vegas is no exception. This year the Exhibition Networking Lounge and VIP Networking Lounge provide two dedicated areas that will bring leaders together in a bustling and collaborative environment.

