MUSIC ICONS: Julien's Presents a Landmark Rock and Roll Memorabilia Auction

OVER 650 RARE MUSIC ARTIFACTS TO BE OFFERED LIVE FROM

NEW YORK CITY MAY 29–30

Ace Frehley of KISS - Most-Famous Guitar - 1975 Les Paul-Ace #1

(Estimate $400,000 - $600,000)

Stevie Ray Vaughan 1969 Guild F-412 from 1990 MTV Unplugged Performance

(Estimate $300,000 - $500,000)

Johnny Cash 1954 Martin Acoustic, Played in 1956 at Grand Ole Opry Debut

(Estimate $100,000 - $200,000)

Kirk Hammett Stage and Studio-Played, Signed, First "Ouija" ESP Custom

(Estimate $250,000 - $350,000)

Eddie Van Halen Stage Played and Signed, Personally Striped Charvel Art Series Guitar from Last Performance with Sammy Hagar (Estimate $50,000 - $70,000)

The Beatles Band-Signed "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" Record Sleeve (Estimate $20,000 - $40,000)

Gary Busey Owned and Screen Used 1966 Gibson "The Buddy Holly Story" Southern Jumbo Acoustic Guitar with DVD (Estimate $10,000 - $20,000)

Adam Clayton of U2 - Unforgettable Fire Studio Used and Stage Played '85 Live Aid Vintage Fender Jazz Bass (Estimate $20,000 - $40,000)

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Julien's Auctions, the world's leading celebrity auction house, today announced full details of its highly anticipated "Music Icons" event. This year's collection celebrates the enduring power of heavy metal and marks the 50th anniversary of KISS's debut in London, with a touring exhibition of highlights from the sale. Following stops in London and Tokyo, the exhibition will be on view at Hard Rock Cafe New York on May 13 and open to the public daily. Bidding on the full collection of more than 800 items is now open at juliensauctions.com. The two-day auction will take place May 29–30, live from Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City.

Music Icons 2026 - Live From Hard Rock Cafe New York. Speed Speed

"Interest in music memorabilia is reaching unprecedented levels, fueled by collectors who appreciate both the cultural significance of these instruments and the legacy of the artists behind them--often resulting in record-breaking sales," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "Our annual Music Icons auction, featuring extraordinary guitars from Ace Frehley, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Kirk Hammett, underscores Julien's ongoing commitment to bringing museum-quality pieces to market while shaping the global conversation around music collecting."

The "Music Icons" sale features an extraordinary collection of some of the most powerful and influential guitars ever to appear at auction, including instruments played by rock legends such as Ace Frehley (KISS), Eddie Van Halen, Billy Duffy (The Cult), Izzy Stradlin (Guns N' Roses), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Scott Ian (Anthrax), and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Among the many highlights is the guitar Johnny Cash played at his 1956 Grand Ole Opry debut. Cash's 1954 Martin D-18 acoustic was used from 1954 to 1956, potentially making it his earliest professional guitar. During that period, Cash recorded singles including "Hey, Porter," "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk the Line," and "There You Go."

For KISS fans, the sale includes dozens of unique items, from stage-worn costumes to personal effects. The centerpiece is Ace Frehley's 1975 Gibson Les Paul, one of the most historically significant guitars in rock and roll. Frehley relied on the instrument throughout his career, using it on stage and in the studio with KISS more than any other guitar in his arsenal. His long association with the Gibson Les Paul has earned him a place on nearly every "Top 10 Les Paul Players of All Time" list.

Find a selection of more highlights with photos and detailed descriptions via Julien's Auctions website.

The Highlights Include:

Ace Frehley:

1975 Gibson Les Paul Ace #1 in Sunburst Finish (Estimate $400,000 - $600,000)

Super Bowl XXXIII Stage Played Artist Proof #007 1997 Gibson Signature Les Paul Custom, Cherry Sunburst| (Estimate $40,000 - $60,000)

Ace Frehley's Stage Played 1996 KISS Reunion Tour Light Show Sanchez Custom Gibson Les Paul Jr, Silver Sparkle Metallic (Estimate $10,000 - $15,000)

1977 Tour Jacket - Ace Frehley's Personal '1977 Rock & Roll Over' Tour. All of the members of Kiss were personally presented with one of these jackets by legendary Japanese promoter Mr. Udo during the band's Japanese tour. The jacket bears a makeup stain that Ace confirmed was directly from his make-up post show. (Estimate $4,000 - $6,000)

Kimono - Full Length Black Kimono with Red Lining Embroidered with Golden Dragon from 'Rock & Roll Over' Tour Era (Estimate $4,000 - $6,000)

Ace Frehley/Arthur Kane Stage Worn Jumpsuit - Purple Velour One Piece Jumpsuit with Asymmetric Chest Zipper and Black Armbands. Jumpsuit was originally Silver/White, worn on stage by Arthur Kane of The New York Dolls. Kane gave the Jumpsuit to Frehley, who dyed it purple before wearing it on stage. (Estimate $3,000 - $5,000)

Guitars & Bass

Stevie Ray Vaughan|1969 Guild F-412 Twelve String. Stevie played this guitar during his January 30, 1990 performance on MTV Unplugged (Estimate $300,000 - $500,000)

Metallica | Kirk Hammett Stage-Played Studio-Played and Signed Very First Ouija Glow In The Dark ESP Custom Electric Guitar-- inscribed by Hammett, "The very first Ouija guitar – 0001! This was one of my main touring + recording guitars throughout the '90s." ($250,000 - $350,000)

Johnny Cash | Grand Ole Opry 1956 Debut Stage Played 1954 Martin D18 Acoustic Guitar (Estimate $80,000 - $100,000)

Eddie Van Halen |Stage Played and Signed, Personally Striped Charvel Art Series Guitar 076 from Last Performance with Sammy Hagar (Estimate $50,000 - $70,000)

Izzy Stradlin |1987 Gibson HR Fusion 1 Izzy. Gibson gave the guitar to Stradlin in 1987 when the band were recording "Appetite For Destruction." It was prominently used in the "Welcome To The Jungle" music video (Estimate $30,000 - $50,000)

Adam Clayton| Unforgettable Fire Studio Used and Stage Played '85 Live Aid Vintage Fender Jazz Bass in Natural Finish (Estimate $20,000 - $40,000)

Mick Mars|1984 Gibson Explorer Mick Mars Theater. Owned by and played by Mick Mars of Motley Crue (Estimate $20,000 - $30,000)

The Cult | Billy Duffy's Stage, Studio, and Video Played 1976 Gibson Les Paul Custom, Natural Top. This guitar was used for the cover image of The Cult's 1989 Fourth studio album "Sonic Temple" (Estimate $20,000 - $30,000)

Gary Busey Owned and Screen Used 1966 Gibson "The Buddy Holly Story" Southern Jumbo Acoustic Guitar with DVD (Estimate $10,000 - $20,000)

Dave Mustaine | Megadeth Stage Played and Signed 2007 Dean Blood Lust Double Neck Mustaine V Electric Guitar (Estimate $5,000 - $7,000)

Black Sabbath | Bill Ward stage used Zildjian Gong (Estimate $3,000 - $5,000)

Personal Treasures & More:

The Beatles |Band-Signed "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" Record Sleeve (Estimate $20,000 - $40,000)

Signed Bail Bond Documents From His Infamous Arrest For Indecent Exposure During A Show In Miami, March 1, 1969 (Estimate $20,000 - $30,000)

John Bonham |1976 Photo-Worn Velvet Suit tailored for Led Zeppelin Drummer (Estimate $15,000 - $25,000)

Paul Cook/Sex Pistols | 1977 Stage Worn Sex Pistols "Anarchy in the U.K." Sleeveless T-Shirt (Estimate $10,000 - $15,000)

Joni Mitchell | "Woodstock" Original Fair Copy Handwritten Lyrics (Estimate $20,000 - $30,000)

Sabrina Carpenter |"Manchild" Music Video-Worn Bluemarine Shorts |(Estimate $1,000 - $2,000)

Lisa/BLACKPINK | 2025 W-Magazine Korea Photoshoot-Worn Gloves with Magazine (Estimate $400 - $600)

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

"Music Icons"

Hard Rock Cafe New York - 1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Friday, May 29

Session: 10:00 a.m. EST

Saturday, May 30

Session: 10:00 a.m. EST

REGISTERING TO BID

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at the Julien's Auctions.

For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 310-836-1818.

Placing Bids

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

Bid with Julien's Auctions online. Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative. Bid in person in the room at our auction events. Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

Julien's Auctions Press Contact/RSVP:

North America

Michelle Gutenstein Hinz ([email protected])

Michelle Steele ([email protected])

Michael Krumper ([email protected])

at Missing Piece Group

Europe

Mozell Miley-Bailey/Homage PR ([email protected])

Julien's Auctions

For the moments that matter.

You know that moment when the lights dim, right before your favorite band starts playing? Or that feeling right before the credits roll on a movie that changed your whole world in an instant? The air is charged with anticipation and words are never going to do it justice because you just really had to be there.

At Julien's, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain-from LA to the world, we are where originals find their kind.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

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